Draisaitl, Hellebuyck and Kucherov Voted Hart Trophy Finalists

NEW YORK (May 1, 2025) – Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl, Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov are the three finalists for the 2024-25 Hart Memorial Trophy, awarded “to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team,” the National Hockey League announced today.

Members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association submitted ballots for the Hart Trophy at the conclusion of the regular season, with the top three vote-getters designated as finalists.

Nikita Kucherov, RW, Tampa Bay Lightning

Kucherov (37-84—121 in 78 GP) paced the NHL with 121 points – 31 more than his closest teammate (Brandon Hagel: 35-55—90 in 82 GP) – to capture his second straight and third overall Art Ross Trophy as well as power the Lightning (47-27-8, 102 points) to their eighth consecutive playoff berth. Kucherov – who became the 14th player in League history with at least three career 120-point seasons (also 2018-19: 41-87—128 and 2023-24: 44-100—144) – followed up an 83-assist performance in 2022-23 and a 100-assist campaign in 2023-24 by sharing first place with 84 helpers in 2024-25, making him the fourth player in League history with three straight 80-assist seasons. The others: Wayne Gretzky (13; 1979-90 – 1991-92), Bobby Orr (3; 1969-70 – 1971-72) and Paul Coffey (3; 1983-84 – 1985-86). Kucherov found the score sheet in 65 of his 78 total appearances (83.3%), producing multiple points 33 times (2nd in the NHL) and three or more points on 17 occasions (1st in the NHL) to also rank among the League leaders in points per game (1st; 1.55), power-play assists (1st; 38), power-play points (1st; 46), even-strength points (3rd; 75), even-strength assists (5th; 46), game-winning goals (t-5th; 9), even-strength goals (t-8th; 29), shots on goal (9th; 265) and goals (t-13th; 37). The 31-year-old Kucherov, the 2018-19 Hart Trophy recipient, is seeking to become the third player to go six-plus years between wins, after Jean Beliveau (8 years, 1955-56 and 1963-64) and Sidney Crosby (7 years, 2006-07 and 2013-14).

History

The Hart Memorial Trophy was presented by the NHL in 1960 after the original Hart Trophy was retired to the Hockey Hall of Fame. The original Hart Trophy was donated to the NHL in 1924 by Dr. David A. Hart, father of Cecil Hart, former manager-coach of the Montreal Canadiens.

Announcement Schedule

The series of NHL Trophy finalist announcements continues Friday, May 2, when the three finalists for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, Frank J. Selke Trophy, Jack Adams Award and Lady Byng Memorial Trophy all will be unveiled.