Lightning recall defenseman Max Crozier from AHL Syracuse

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Max Crozier from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Crozier, 25, has skated in 52 games with the Crunch this season, recording a career-high nine goals and 34 points with a plus-16 rating and four game-winning tallies. He led all Syracuse defensemen for goals, game-winning goals, plus/minus and shots (129) while ranking second for points, assists (25) and power-play goals (3) during the regular season. Crozier has skated in two Calder Cup Playoff games with the Crunch this season, firing nine shots on goal and recording two penalty minutes. In total, he has played 110 career games with Syracuse, recording 13 goals and 58 points with 124 penalty minutes and five goals on the power play.

The Calgary, Alberta, native has appeared in five contests with the Lightning during the 2024-25 campaign, logging 11 hits and six blocked shots while averaging 16:41 of time on ice. Crozier made his NHL debut with Tampa Bay last season, skating in 13 games and recording his first career point, an assist, January 23 at Philadelphia. The 6-foot-3, 198-pound defenseman went on to make his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut three months later, playing in three postseason contests with the Bolts and recording five hits with two blocked shots and four shots on goal.

Crozier was originally drafted by Tampa Bay in the fourth round, 120th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft.