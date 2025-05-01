Recap: Panthers 6, Lightning 3  - Game 5

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers traded goals all night, but it was the Panthers that came away with a 6-3 win in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round matchup to take the series on Wednesday at AMALIE Arena.

Rookie Gage Goncalves’ first career playoff goal made it 1-0 Tampa Bay 2:33 into the game before Florida scored back-to-back goals. Nick Paul tied the game on a shot late in the period.

Florida scored in the first minute of the second period, but Tampa Bay tied the game on Jake Guentzel’s power-play goal midway through the frame. Sam Bennett then made it 4-3 Florida late in the second period.

Eetu Luostarinen’s backdoor goal made it 5-3 in the third period. Luostarinen led all players with four points, while Victor Hedman led Tampa Bay with two points.

Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 25 saves, while Sergei Bobrovsky ended with 26 for the Panthers.

Scoring summary

First period

TBL 1, FLA 0

2:33 Gage Goncalves (1) - Luke Glendening, Victor Hedman

Tampa Bay opened the scoring for the first time in this series on Gage Goncalves’ first career Stanley Cup Playoffs goal. Victor Hedman’s point shot was deflected by Luke Glendening, and the puck found an open Goncalves at the right post for a tap-in.

TBL 1, FLA 1

5:21 Carter Verhaege (2) - Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Reinhart - PP

Florida evened the score on a power-play goal when Matthew Tkachuk’s point shot led to a rebound for Carter Verhaege.

FLA 2, TBL 1

11:06 Anton Lundell (2) - Brad Marchand, Eetu Luostarinen

The Panthers took their first lead midway through the first period. Brad Marchand’s pass from the left wall found Anton Lundell in front of the net, and the latter deflected the puck in.

FLA 2, TBL 2

12:16 Nick Paul (2) - Conor Geekie

Tampa Bay tied the game 70 seconds after the 2-1 goal. Rookie forward Conor Geekie forced a turnover by Lundell and the puck found Nick Paul, whose spinning shot beat Sergei Bobrovsky.

Shots on goal: FLA 16, TBL 8

Second period

FLA 3, TBL 2

00:52 Aleksander Barkov (1) - Gustav Forsling, Luostarinen

A redirection in front of the Lightning net gave Florida the lead less than a minute into the second period.

FLA 3, TBL 3

9:57 Jake Guentzel (3) - Victor Hedman - PP

Jake Guentzel tied the game for the Lightning with the team’s first power-play goal of the series, this one on a shot from the top of the left circle.

FLA 4, TBL 3

15:13 Sam Bennett (3) - Lundell, Luostarinen

Florida forward Sam Bennett regained the lead for the visitors with a shot from the right faceoff circle shortly after exiting the penalty box.

Shots on goal: TBL 13, FLA 8

Third period

FLA 5, TBL 3

13:02 Luostarinen (1) - Marchand, Lundell

A backdoor play ended with Florida’s fifth goal of the game.

FLA 6, TBL 3

15:36 Reinhart (2) - Unassisted - EN

An empty-net goal closed the scoring.

Total shots: FLA 31, TBL 29