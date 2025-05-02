Brayden Point Voted Lady Byng Trophy Finalist

NEW YORK (May 2, 2025) – Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel, Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar and Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point are the three finalists for the 2024‑25 Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, awarded “to the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability,” the National Hockey League announced today.

Members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association submitted ballots for the Lady Byng Trophy at the conclusion of the regular season, with the top three vote-getters designated as finalists.

Brayden Point, C, Tampa Bay Lightning

Point reached the 40-goal and 80-point milestones for the third consecutive season, compiling 42-40—82 in 77 games to propel the Lightning (47-27-8, 102 points) to their eighth straight playoff appearance. He topped the NHL (minimum: 1 SOG/GP) by scoring on a career-best 22.2 percent of his shots on goal, also finishing among the League leaders in high-danger goals (1st; 28), power-play goals (t-2nd; 16), goals (6th; 42), multi-goal games (t-13th; 6), power-play points (t-13th; 31), game-winning goals (t-15th; 7) and points (20th; 82). The nine-year veteran was assessed one major and one minor penalty for a total of seven penalty minutes, the fewest among the League’s top 50 scorers and second only to Kopitar among the NHL’s top 200 point-producers. The 29-year-old Point, who ranked third in voting in 2022-23, is vying to join Martin St. Louis (3x, most recently 2012-13) and Brad Richards (2003-04) as the third Lightning player to win the Lady Byng Trophy.

History

Lady Byng, wife of Canada’s Governor General at the time, presented the Lady Byng Trophy during the 1924-25 season. After Frank Boucher of the New York Rangers won the award seven times in eight seasons, he was given the trophy to keep and Lady Byng donated another trophy in 1936. After Lady Byng’s death in 1949, the NHL presented a new trophy, changing the name to the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy.

Announcement Schedule

The series of NHL Trophy finalist announcements continues Monday, May 5, when the three finalists for the Calder Memorial Trophy will be unveiled.