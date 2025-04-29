The Backcheck: Battle of Florida sees goal flurries as Panthers steal Game 4

Beat writer Benjamin Pierce recaps the Game 4 loss in Sunrise

TBLatFLA_R1G4_Backcheck
By Benjamin Pierce
TampaBayLightning.com

Two goals in an 11-second span decided Monday’s First Round Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 4 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena.

Tampa Bay held a 2-1 lead late in the game before the home team scored twice in 11 seconds to steal a 3-2 lead with 3:36 remaining. The Panthers went on to win the game 4-2 and claim a 3-1 lead in the series.

“It was tough losing the first two at home, so we have massive challenges ahead of us. And for 115 minutes, we passed every test possible,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said.

Jon Cooper on Bolts 4-2 loss in Game 4 against the Florida Panthers

“We just had a tough 11 seconds there at the end of the game, and it’s unfortunate. We played well enough to win both games, and we came up a little short on this…It’s really close, and that’s what makes this Battle of Florida so much fun because it’s two extremely competitive teams that play a great brand of hockey and it’s fun to watch. And that’s why you get these tight, exciting games.”

For nearly the entire latter half of Monday’s game, the Lightning held the advantage—Tampa Bay responded quickly after Florida opened the scoring 9:06 into the second period on a net-front goal from forward Anton Lundell.

The Lightning had their own 11-second splurge to take a 2-1 lead 12:32 into period two.

Forward Mitchell Chaffee’s first career Stanley Cup Playoffs goal tied the game 3:15 after Lundell’s tally. A point shot by defenseman Nick Perbix created a rebound below the right faceoff circle, and Chaffee snuck the puck through the reach of Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky.

Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak whistled a shot off the crossbar and into the net 11 seconds later to give the visitors their first lead of the night.

“We’re both tremendous teams and it’s always a battle every time we play each other,” Chaffee said. “It’s always close games.”

A game misconduct penalty for boarding was handed to Florida defenseman Nikko Mikkola 19 seconds into the third period, but Tampa Bay was unable to score on the five-minute power play.

Florida then appeared to tie the game 7:02 into the third period on their own power play, but a successful coach’s challenge by Tampa Bay reversed the goal.

Aaron Ekblad eventually tied the score at 2-2 for Florida on a rebound with 3:47 remaining, and Panthers defenseman Seth Jones made it 3-2 with his shot from the point 11 seconds later.

An empty-net goal for the Panthers sealed the final score.

“Four minutes away from making it 2-2, and two quick goals. It’s obviously frustrating, but at the same time we knew we had to win three of the last four (games), now it comes down to winning the next three,” Lightning captain Victor Hedman said. “We just have to do a good job of regrouping and make sure we take the win on home ice and come back here.”

Victor Hedman on Bolts giving up lead in final minutes of Game 4

Game 5 is set for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at AMALIE Arena.

“We’ve just got to turn the page. That’s the bottom line,” Hedman said. “The next game is in two nights, and that’s the way it is in the playoffs. It’s ups and downs and we obviously felt like we had the game in control even though it was just one goal. We’ve just got to make sure we turn the page and get ready for the next one.”

Benjamin’s Three Stars:

1. Anton Lundell, FLA (Goal, assist)

2. Seth Jones, FLA (GWG)

3. Erik Cernak, TBL (Goal)

