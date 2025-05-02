Sights & Sounds from the 2025 Playoffs

One last round of thoughts and observations after a tough early exit

By Thompson Brandes
If you’re reading this, thanks for pulling up a chair one more time before we all pop in a Lightning Lozenge and take a collective breather.

I think it’s fair to say we’re all disappointed with the way things turned out on the ice. This team had the goods. And we saw stretches throughout the season that made fans feel like maybe, just for a moment, the Lightning were staring themselves down in the mirror of the Stanley Cup once again.

That’s not how things played out.

Oliver Bjorkstrand went down. Brandon Hagel’s ice time and stat sheet brought an unfortunate irony to “Hagel’s Bagels.” And the Panthers—for all of their antipathy—were the much better team. As Jon Cooper alluded to at the end of Game 5, they got some guys over there. “Brad Marchand on the third line” type of guys. Can they keep the Cup in Florida for a sixth straight year? We’ll see. One thing’s for sure: Tampa Bay does not have a good time losing to the team down south.

But if you’ve come expecting heavy handed criticism of the 2024-25 Bolts, you won’t find much of it here. It just feels a little off to lay down the editorial hammer on players who lay it on the line as I mustard up a hot dog in Row W. If you want that sort of thing, though, you’ll have no problem finding it elsewhere.

That being said, we have some thoughts from five games—one last round of sights and sounds. The obscure observations regarding everything Bolts Nation, both on and off the ice. We’ll start on a light note.

“Look at how short that one guy is.”

Overheard at Amalie Arena during the national anthem, in regard to the Thunder Kid standing next to Victor Hedman in the opening lineups. Sometimes sports deliver moments so pure that they exceed competition. And for just a moment, one lucky kid was a real-life professional hockey player in the eyes of at least one Lightning fan. Beautiful stuff.

The pregame, in-bowl experience remains elite

I love playoff hype content—complete sucker for it. I’m the guy who refrains from watching the videos on social media so I can buy my ticket to the theatrical experience. And for its penultimate reveal for Round 1, both of this year’s playoff pieces induced cinematic levels of adrenaline. The script for Paul Kennedy’s “The Formula” segment—written by the Emmy decorated Mikey O’Halloran—elevated the crowd to a volume I hadn’t heard in some time. I legitimately couldn’t decide who I wanted to run through a wall for more: Titus O’Neil or Paul Kennedy. Which is not something I ever thought I’d ask myself in this lifetime.

Sergei Bobrovsky sees Lightning blue and turns into prime Dikembe Mutombo

Like clockwork. The guy just loves to level up in the playoffs. And loves to go nuclear against Tampa Bay.

The undeniable role of the Sports Villain

Is playoff hockey better when things are going just fine? When players and teams execute as expected? Or is it better when the rival narratives and character clashes seep into the threads of the series?

I’m glad Aaron Ekblad was a part of this matchup. He was always supposed to be involved in this rivalry. At the same time, getting a guy named Aaron Ekblad back from a PED suspension, only for him to immediately knock out an opposing player, is like something out of a Cold War-era sports movie—or maybe the ‘Mighty Ducks’ franchise. Take your pick. (To be fair, a lot of people probably thought the same thing about Brandon Hagel during that series.)

The Lightning's annual injury reveal is once again a doozy

Shouts to Game 3, the coolest and most fun hockey game of the year

No notes for Game 3!

red fu inline

Redfoo and ThunderBug get one in for the ‘gram

The fabled DJ and LMFAO party rocker brought his signature white glasses to Amalie for Game 1. Luckily, the person or thing sitting directly behind him was ThunderBug, who at 7’2”, had plenty of loft to see over Redfoo’s also-signature lettuce. (Although, not much to see in Game 1. Sorry, Redfoo.)

The masculine urge to grow a ridiculous playoff beard

Perhaps the toughest beat from three straight early round playoff exits. I really miss growing a terrible, unforgiving amount of facial hair because a hockey team is performing well. But for at least another year, the razors will be put to task.

