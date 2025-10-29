More than a dog: Harry Hedman saved thousands of humane society pets in 14 years of life

Harry Hedman checked a lot of boxes.

He was a French Bulldog; beloved member of Tampa Bay Lightning captain Victor Hedman’s family; Tampa celebrity; Stanley Cup Champ.

And perhaps most impressively, the gentle pup with trademark perked ears and loads of personality was also a philanthropist for animals in need.

Harry was laid to rest earlier this month after 14 years of life, but only after raising more than $100,000 for the Humane Society of Tampa Bay throughout his lifetime. The various initiatives helped other pets find their forever homes.

Harry was the best dog Hedman and his wife, Sanna, could have asked for.

“After a tough game or a good game, he was always home and waiting for you,” Hedman said of his four-legged best friend. “And obviously when we had kids, how good he was with the kids. He was a funny dog. There was a lot of different stuff he did that was super, super funny, but we just loved how much he cared about me and Sanna and our two boys. It’s tough to put into words exactly what he meant, but he’s deeply missed.”

The Hedmans added Harry to their family during the defenseman's third NHL season, and the white-and-black coated pup went on to raise thousands as the face of numerous fundraising and merchandise efforts over the next 14 years.

Many seasons ago, the Tampa Bay Lightning organization was looking for a new way to give back to the community. Harry’s friendly face became the perfect figure to raise awareness for other pets in the Tampa Bay area.

The Hedmans met Ornella Varchi, who works as chief advancement officer for the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, and began to raise awareness for homeless animals through Harry. During the COVID pandemic, the Hedman family even fostered puppies to be Harry’s roommates until they found homes of their own.

The initiatives led to Harry-themed jerseys, t-shirts, hats, replica stuffed animals and a wine bottle auction that combined to raise more than $100,000. The Lightning Foundation also donated $7,700 to the humane society in Harry’s name on Oct. 1 after his passing.

“Harry’s done a good job kind of being the face of the humane society…Without knowing it, he brought in a lot of money for a great cause,” Hedman said. “He’s gonna live on forever on those jerseys and the hats and the plush toys and everything like that. Those are phenomenal memories that we’ll always have, so it was a fun thing that came about.”

Funds raised all supported the medical costs for animals at the humane society. Every animal that arrives is sterilized, vaccinated and microchipped, which costs around $350. Others might need medication, surgeries or further treatment.

All funds raised by Harry helped offset those costs. Varchi said Harry did more than just be a face for a nonprofit organization—he saved lives.

“Everything that they've done to help not only raise funds through the shirts, the toys and the hats and everything Harry did for us, but also just by raising the awareness and having others in the community support us, they truly helped to save thousands of lives.”

Hedman admitted Harry wasn’t all that quick to play with his own plush toy replica, but the Hedman family was happy to see their beloved best friend help others in his time with them.

“There's so many animals out there in need and families in need, so to be able to raise money for that and help them—and hopefully dogs or cats or other animals—find them a forever home, that was very important for us.”