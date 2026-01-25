Mishkin's Extra Shift: Blue Jackets 8, Lightning 5

Give high marks to the Columbus Blue Jackets, who played a spirited, aggressive, high-tempo game. They leaned on the Lightning throughout the evening, generated numerous Grade-A chances, and finished on enough of those looks to offset some defensive miscues and an unlucky goal against (goaltender Jet Greaves shot the puck off a teammate into his own net).

At the same time, the Blue Jackets did not see the Lightning’s best. Not only were the Lightning completing the second half of a back-to-back against a rested opponent, but they were wrapping up a brutal schedule stretch of 10 road games out of the last 12. Those 12 games took place in 10 different cities across three different time zones. Compounding matters was a bug that’s running through the team, forcing pregame replacements for Max Crozier and Jack Finley. Then, the Lightning lost Erik Cernak and Gage Goncalves early on and didn’t have them available for the final 40 minutes. Charle-Edouard D’Astous also sustained an injury in the third. The Lightning finished the game with only 11 forwards and four defensemen.

So it was a tough assignment. And the Lightning delivered one of their loosest defensive performances in quite some time. The Blue Jackets used their speed to wreak havoc on Lightning puck carriers. They found space to make plays and put their shots on net. Six of those went in during the first two periods.

Three times the Lightning tied the score, including when they mounted a two-goal rally early into the second period to even things up at four. But they just didn’t have it on this night. Mason Marchment’s second-period goal at 9:05, which he scored moments after leaving the penalty box following a four-on-four, gave Columbus the lead back for good.

To their credit, the Lightning never stopped battling. Even with the depleted roster in the third period, they posted 13 shots on net and had 27 attempts. But two empty-netters for Columbus more than offset Jake Guentzel’s sixth-attacker goal.

Given the difficulty of the schedule, the Lightning’s 14-0-1 stretch was an incredible run. Prior to this contest, they’d held the opposition to two goals or less (not including shootout tallies) in eight straight games. Now they begin a homestand that extends past the Olympic Break. But they can ill-afford to exhale. And they only have one day off before hosting a red-hot Utah club on Monday.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game (as selected by Bobby “The Chief” Taylor):

Mason Marchment — Blue Jackets. Hat trick and assist.

Charlie Coyle — Blue Jackets. Goal (200th career) and two assists.