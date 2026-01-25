Recap: Blue Jackets 8, Lightning 5

The Tampa Bay Lightning erased a two-goal deficit in the second period on Saturday night, but the host Columbus Blue Jackets went on to win 8-5 and end Tampa Bay’s 15-game point streak at Nationwide Arena.

Tampa Bay falls to 32-14-4 this season.

Nikita Kucherov led the Lightning with a goal and three assists, while Anthony Cirelli and Jake Guentzel had three points apiece.

Mason Marchment led Columbus with a hat-trick and an assist.

The Lightning now return home to host the Utah Mammoth on Monday.

Scoring summary

First period

CBJ 1, TBL 0

5:47 Cole Sillinger (6) - Charlie Coyle

Columbus’ Cole Sillinger scored on a shot from the left circle after a Lightning turnover to open the scoring.

CBJ 1, TBL 1

7:48 Jake Guentzel (23) - Unassisted

The game was tied on an own goal from Columbus when goalie Jet Greaves’ clearing attempt went in off his own player. The goal was credited to Jake Guentzel.

CBJ 2, TBL 1

8:37 Mason Marchment (10) - Erik Gudbranson

The Blue Jackets regained their advantage with a shot by Mason Marchment above the right faceoff circle.

CBJ 2, TBL 2

10:01 Darren Raddysh (13) - Nikita Kucherov, Guentzel - PP

Tampa Bay tied the game once again, this time with a one-timer from defenseman Darren Raddysh atop a power play chance midway through the first period.

CBJ 3, TBL 2

18:33 Adam Fantilli (13) - Kirill Marchenko, Marchment

Columbus took its third lead of the period with a goal from Adam Fantilli’s shot of a netfront loose puck.

CBJ 4, TBL 2

19:46 Dmitri Voronkov (17) - Danton Heinen, Egor Zamula

A turnover ended in a breakaway and the hosts’ fourth goal of the period.

Shots on goal: CBJ 11, TBL 7

Second period

CBJ 4, TBL 3

3:29 Kucherov (26) - Brandon Hagel, Anthony Cirelli

Nikita Kucherov drew his team within a goal of the hosts early in the second, potting the puck with a backhand shot in front of the net after Brandon Hagel passed from his stomach in the corner.

CBJ 4, TBL 4

4:58 Cirelli (14) - Kucherov, Hagel

The Lightning once again tied the game less than five minutes into the middle frame. Anthony Cirelli scored on a 3-on-1 rush at the left goalpost.

CBJ 5, TBL 4

9:05 Marchment (11) - Werenski, Coyle

Shortly after leaving the penalty box, Marchment’s second goal of the game made it 5-4 Blue Jackets.

CBJ 6, TBL 4

18:57 Coyle (11) - Fantilli, Werenski - PP

Charlie Coyle snuck a shot inside the near post on a Columbus power play to close the second period.

Shots on goal: CBJ 16, TBL 10

Third period

CBJ 7, TBL 4

14:55 Sean Monahan (8) - Unassisted - EN

An empty-net goal padded the lead for the home team.

CBJ 7, TBL 5

18:54 Guentzel (24) - Kucherov, Cirelli

Guentzel got his second goal of the game at 6-on-5, scoring with a shot into the top right corner of the net.

CBJ 8, TBL 5

19:34 Marchment (12) - Marchenko - EN

Marchment got an empty-net goal to cap the night.

Total shots: CBJ 32, TBL 30