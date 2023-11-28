News Feed

Nuts & Bolts: Back-to-back wraps up in the desert

Recap: Colorado Avalanche 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 1

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov named NHL's Second Star of the Week

Nuts & Bolts: Headed west for the first time this season

The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning win big in goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy's return

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 8, Carolina Hurricanes 2

Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning 8, Carolina Hurricanes 2

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy to make season debut Friday versus Carolina Hurricanes

Tampa Bay Lightning assign goaltender Matt Tomkins to Syracuse Crunch

Mishkin’s Musings: On the second 10-game segment, stick taps for Jonas Johansson, and team D

Nuts & Bolts: Spending Black Friday in Carolina

The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning force second-straight overtime contest in loss to Winnipeg Jets

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Winnipeg Jets 3, Tampa Bay Lightning 2 — OT

Recap: Winnipeg Jets 3, Tampa Bay Lightning 2 - OT

Nuts & Bolts: Winnipeg Jets are in town for a midweek matchup

How Frantz Jean has helped guide the Tampa Bay Lightning's goaltending tandem in Andrei Vasilevskiy's absence

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Boston Bruins 4 - OT

The Backcheck: A wild OT win over the Boston Bruins 

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Avalanche 4, Lightning 1

TBLatCOL_112723_ExtraShift
By Dave Mishkin
@DaveMishkin TampaBayLightning.com

On Friday in Carolina, the Lightning efficiently converted on their prime scoring chances. They could have used some of that efficiency in this game against Colorado. The Lightning generated enough scoring chances to beat the Avs, but they only cashed in on one of their opportunities. At the other end of the ice, the Avalanche were able to take advantage when they had prime scoring opportunities. They built a 3-0 lead in the opening 23:35. Coupled with the goaltending of Alexander Georgiev, that was enough to earn a victory.

Georgiev stopped 37 of 38 Lightning shots, a number of which were point-blank attempts. Two of his best stops came in the first period. He denied Nikita Kucherov on a breakaway and later stopped Brayden Point’s right-circle attempt.

In the second period, the Lightning put two pucks past him, but only one counted. Mikey Eyssimont’s rebound goal was wiped out after a successful coach’s challenge. Nick Perbix slightly preceded Eyssimont and the puck across the blue line. Anthony Cirelli’s breakaway goal in the final minute of the frame did count, but that would be the only goal the Lightning scored in the game.

In the third period, the Lightning fired 12 more shots on net as they attempted to rally, but Georgiev saved them all.

So the story of this game was that the Avs converted on their chances, while the Lightning didn’t. Colorado tallied two goals on odd-man rushes and got a third during a second-period power play. 

It’s a quick turnaround for Tampa Bay. The Lightning visit Arizona on Tuesday to complete the back-to-back.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game:

  1. Alexander Georgiev — Avalanche. 37 saves.
  2. Cale Makar — Avalanche. Goal and assist.
  3. Anthony Cirelli — Lightning. Goal.