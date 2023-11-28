Mishkin's Extra Shift: Avalanche 4, Lightning 1

On Friday in Carolina, the Lightning efficiently converted on their prime scoring chances. They could have used some of that efficiency in this game against Colorado. The Lightning generated enough scoring chances to beat the Avs, but they only cashed in on one of their opportunities. At the other end of the ice, the Avalanche were able to take advantage when they had prime scoring opportunities. They built a 3-0 lead in the opening 23:35. Coupled with the goaltending of Alexander Georgiev, that was enough to earn a victory.

Georgiev stopped 37 of 38 Lightning shots, a number of which were point-blank attempts. Two of his best stops came in the first period. He denied Nikita Kucherov on a breakaway and later stopped Brayden Point’s right-circle attempt.

In the second period, the Lightning put two pucks past him, but only one counted. Mikey Eyssimont’s rebound goal was wiped out after a successful coach’s challenge. Nick Perbix slightly preceded Eyssimont and the puck across the blue line. Anthony Cirelli’s breakaway goal in the final minute of the frame did count, but that would be the only goal the Lightning scored in the game.

In the third period, the Lightning fired 12 more shots on net as they attempted to rally, but Georgiev saved them all.

So the story of this game was that the Avs converted on their chances, while the Lightning didn’t. Colorado tallied two goals on odd-man rushes and got a third during a second-period power play.

It’s a quick turnaround for Tampa Bay. The Lightning visit Arizona on Tuesday to complete the back-to-back.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game: