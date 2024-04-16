Local Artist Spotlight: Arielle Katarina

Arielle Katarina has called New York, New Jersey and Georgia home. But she insists Florida has her heart.

“I've been down here for 12 years and have fallen in love with the environment, the weather, and the tropical vibes.”

In return, she’s given her art to Florida, and particularly the Tampa Bay area. Katarina has painted a number of celebrated murals throughout the bay area, but you might be familiar with her most popular work from cracking open a cold one.

If you’ve ever admired the intricate, one-of-a-kind beer labels at Tampa’s Hidden Springs Ale Works, you’ve admired a Katarina original. She’s been the brewery’s label illustrator since they started canning their local suds.

She’s also the artist behind the Lightning’s Fan Appreciation Mystery Puck for the final game of the season Wednesday night. In her local artist spotlight, Katarina dives into the puck design, her far-reaching illustrations and the perks of Tampa Bay living.

You have a very recognizable style—where do you find most of your influence?

I like to create designs that are vibrant, fun, and a little rough around the edges. A lot of my flowy patterns were originally inspired by Peter Max and Heinz Edelmann (think Beatles, Yellow Submarine). As I was developing my style another influence was Ralph Steadman (illustrator for Hunter S. Thompson) - I loved his energetic ink splatters and bizarre linework. My work is sort of a modern mix of the two combined with tropical leaves and animals.

I’m a big fan of your work on one of my favorite local beverages. How did your connection with Hidden Springs Brewery come into play?

Ah, that's awesome, thank you! When I first moved up to Tampa I got really into craft beer, and at the time some of the local breweries were just starting to get into canning and bottling their beers and needed labels. A friend had recommended me to the folks at Hidden Springs to do beer label artwork, and I created my first bottle label for them. It was a hit and I've created labels for over 100 different beers for them since.