Lightning sign F Cam Atkinson to a one-year contract

The Riverside, Connecticut native registered 28 points in 70 games with Philadelphia last season

Atkinson
By Press Release
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed free agent forward Cam Atkinson to a one-year contract worth an AAV of $900,000, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. 

The 35-year-old Atkinson skated in 70 regular season games with the Philadelphia Flyers in 2023-24, posting 13 goals and 28 points while ranking fifth among all Flyers skaters for even-strength goals (11) and shots on goal (175). He appeared in 143 career games with Philadelphia and recorded 78 points with 36 goals, nine of which were game-winners.

Prior to joining the Flyers, Atkinson spent his first 10 NHL seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets, playing in 627 regular season contests and collecting 402 points with 213 goals, 95 power-play points and 16 shorthanded tallies. The 5-foot-8, 175-pound forward still holds the Columbus franchise record for career shorthanded goals, while ranking second all-time in Blue Jackets franchise history for goals, points, even-strength goals (155), even-strength points (291), power-play goals (42), game-winnings goals (42) and shots on goal (1,883).

A native of Riverside, Connecticut, Atkinson represented Team USA at the IIHF Men’s World Championship in 2012 and 2018, picking up eight goals and 14 points in 18 games. Prior to turning pro, he played three years of college hockey at Boston College, notching 68 goals and 124 points in 117 contests. Atkinson helped lead the Eagles to a National Championship in 2009-10 and was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award in 2010-11 as the NCAA’s top men’s ice hockey player.

An NHL All-Star in 2019, Atkinson was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the sixth round, 157th overall, of the 2008 NHL Draft.

News Feed

Lightning sign D Emil Lilleberg to a two-year contract extension

Lightning sign D Victor Hedman to a four-year contract extension

Lightning sign F Zemgus Girgensons to a three-year contract

Lightning sign four skaters to one-year, two-way contracts

Lightning sign forward Jake Guentzel to a seven-year contract

Lightning announce 2024 Development Camp roster

Lightning acquire F Lukas Svejkovsky from Pittsburgh

Lightning acquire F Jake Guentzel from Carolina

Lightning make seven picks during Day 2 of 2024 NHL Draft

Lightning select G Harrison Meneghin with the 206th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft

Lightning select F Noah Steen with the 199th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft

Lightning select F Joe Connor with the 195th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft

Lightning select F Kaden Pitre with the 181st overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft

Lightning select F Joona Saarelainen with the 149th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft

Lightning select F Hagen Burrows with the 128th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft

Lightning select D Jan Golicic with the 118th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft

Lightning acquire two draft picks from Los Angeles

Lightning acquire D J.J. Moser, F Conor Geekie & two draft picks from Utah