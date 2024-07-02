Lightning sign F Cam Atkinson to a one-year contract

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed free agent forward Cam Atkinson to a one-year contract worth an AAV of $900,000, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

The 35-year-old Atkinson skated in 70 regular season games with the Philadelphia Flyers in 2023-24, posting 13 goals and 28 points while ranking fifth among all Flyers skaters for even-strength goals (11) and shots on goal (175). He appeared in 143 career games with Philadelphia and recorded 78 points with 36 goals, nine of which were game-winners.

Prior to joining the Flyers, Atkinson spent his first 10 NHL seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets, playing in 627 regular season contests and collecting 402 points with 213 goals, 95 power-play points and 16 shorthanded tallies. The 5-foot-8, 175-pound forward still holds the Columbus franchise record for career shorthanded goals, while ranking second all-time in Blue Jackets franchise history for goals, points, even-strength goals (155), even-strength points (291), power-play goals (42), game-winnings goals (42) and shots on goal (1,883).

A native of Riverside, Connecticut, Atkinson represented Team USA at the IIHF Men’s World Championship in 2012 and 2018, picking up eight goals and 14 points in 18 games. Prior to turning pro, he played three years of college hockey at Boston College, notching 68 goals and 124 points in 117 contests. Atkinson helped lead the Eagles to a National Championship in 2009-10 and was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award in 2010-11 as the NCAA’s top men’s ice hockey player.

An NHL All-Star in 2019, Atkinson was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the sixth round, 157th overall, of the 2008 NHL Draft.