Lightning sign D J.J. Moser to a two-year contract

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed defenseman J.J. Moser to a two-year contract worth an AAV of $3.375 million, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Moser was acquired by Tampa Bay from the Utah Hockey Club via trade on June 29. A native of Biel, Switzerland, Moser skated in 80 games with the Arizona Coyotes last season, collecting five goals and 26 points to rank second among Coyotes defensemen for points and assists (21), and tied for second for goals. He averaged 20:34 time on ice per game, blocked 112 shots and logged 21 takeaways, all of which were the second-most among Arizona defensemen.

The 6-foot-1, 187-pound Moser was drafted by the Coyotes in the second-round pick (60th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft. He has skated in 205 career NHL games, all with Arizona, posting 16 goals and 72 points.