Lightning sign forward Jake Guentzel to a seven-year contract

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed forward Jake Guentzel to a seven-year contract worth an average annual value of $9 million, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Guentzel, 29, was acquired by Tampa Bay from the Carolina Hurricanes yesterday in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. He skated in 67 games between the Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins last season, recording 30 goals and 77 points with a plus-25 rating. After being acquired by Carolina on March 8, Guentzel led the Hurricanes in assists and scoring, posting 25 points and 17 helpers in 17 contests. He also ranked first among all Carolina skaters with nine power-play points during that span.

A Stanley Cup champion with the Penguins in 2017, Guentzel has played 520 career regular season games, logging 227 goals and 491 points with 121 power-play points and 31 game-winning tallies. The Omaha, Nebraska native has skated in 69 career playoff contests and recorded 67 points with 38 goals and 29 assists.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Guentzel was drafted by the Penguins in the third round (77th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft.