Lightning sign forward Jake Guentzel to a seven-year contract

Guentzel skated in 67 games between the Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins last season, recording 30 goals and 77 points with a plus-25 rating

jake-guentzel
By Press Release
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed forward Jake Guentzel to a seven-year contract worth an average annual value of $9 million, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Guentzel, 29, was acquired by Tampa Bay from the Carolina Hurricanes yesterday in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. He skated in 67 games between the Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins last season, recording 30 goals and 77 points with a plus-25 rating. After being acquired by Carolina on March 8, Guentzel led the Hurricanes in assists and scoring, posting 25 points and 17 helpers in 17 contests. He also ranked first among all Carolina skaters with nine power-play points during that span.

A Stanley Cup champion with the Penguins in 2017, Guentzel has played 520 career regular season games, logging 227 goals and 491 points with 121 power-play points and 31 game-winning tallies. The Omaha, Nebraska native has skated in 69 career playoff contests and recorded 67 points with 38 goals and 29 assists.  

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Guentzel was drafted by the Penguins in the third round (77th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft.

News Feed

Lightning announce 2024 Development Camp roster

Lightning acquire F Lukas Svejkovsky from Pittsburgh

Lightning acquire F Jake Guentzel from Carolina

Lightning make seven picks during Day 2 of 2024 NHL Draft

Lightning select G Harrison Meneghin with the 206th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft

Lightning select F Noah Steen with the 199th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft

Lightning select F Joe Connor with the 195th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft

Lightning select F Kaden Pitre with the 181st overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft

Lightning select F Joona Saarelainen with the 149th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft

Lightning select F Hagen Burrows with the 128th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft

Lightning select D Jan Golicic with the 118th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft

Lightning acquire two draft picks from Los Angeles

Lightning acquire D J.J. Moser, F Conor Geekie & two draft picks from Utah

Lightning announce 2024 Development Camp Schedule

Lightning enter 2024 NHL Draft with five picks

The Great North American Hockey Tour

Lightning announce 2024 preseason schedule, presented by Florida Blue

Lightning re-sign F Gage Goncalves to a one-year, two-way contract