Lightning select F Noah Steen with the 199th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft

Tampa Bay acquired the 199th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft in a trade that sent Mikhail Sergachev to the Utah Hockey Club. The Lightning used the pick to select forward Noah Steen from Mora IK of HockeyAllsvenskan. Steen, 19, was ranked 43rd overall in the NHL Central Scouting’s final rankings for players in leagues based outside of North America.

Steen scored 14 goals and tallied 17 points in 40 games with Mora IK last season. He also appeared in 12 qualification games for Mora IK and registered one goal and five points. A native of Oslo, Norway, Steen is the first player from Norway to be drafted in Lightning history.