Lightning select F Kaden Pitre with the 181st overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft

Tampa Bay used its first pick in the sixth round, 181st overall, to select forward Kaden Pitre from the Flint Firebirds of the Ontario Hockey League. Pitre was ranked 144th overall in the NHL Central Scouting's final rankings for all skaters playing in leagues based in North America.

Pitre, 18, registered 10 goals and 30 points in 35 games during his second OHL season with Flint in 2023-24. A native of Stouffville, Ontario, the 5-foot-11, 168-pound center ranked ninth among Flint forwards for scoring last season.