Lightning select F Kaden Pitre with the 181st overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft

Pitre registered 10 goals and 30 points in 35 games during his second OHL season with Flint in 2023-24

kaden-pitreapp
By Stephen Buck
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

Tampa Bay used its first pick in the sixth round, 181st overall, to select forward Kaden Pitre from the Flint Firebirds of the Ontario Hockey League. Pitre was ranked 144th overall in the NHL Central Scouting's final rankings for all skaters playing in leagues based in North America.

Pitre, 18, registered 10 goals and 30 points in 35 games during his second OHL season with Flint in 2023-24. A native of Stouffville, Ontario, the 5-foot-11, 168-pound center ranked ninth among Flint forwards for scoring last season.

News Feed

Lightning select G Harrison Meneghin with the 206th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft

Lightning select F Noah Steen with the 199th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft

Lightning select F Joe Connor with the 195th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft

Lightning select F Joona Saarelainen with the 149th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft

Lightning select F Hagen Burrows with the 128th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft

Lightning select D Jan Golicic with the 118th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft

Lightning acquire two draft picks from Los Angeles

Lightning acquire D J.J. Moser, F Conor Geekie & two draft picks from Utah

Lightning announce 2024 Development Camp Schedule

Lightning enter 2024 NHL Draft with five picks

The Great North American Hockey Tour

Lightning announce 2024 preseason schedule, presented by Florida Blue

Lightning re-sign F Gage Goncalves to a one-year, two-way contract

Lightning re-sign forward Gabriel Fortier to a one-year, two-way contract

Xbox, 500 Feet of Extension Cord and the Unsung Heroes of the 2004 Stanley Cup Ticket Line

Lightning re-sign D Declan Carlile to a two-year, two-way contract

Lightning sign D Dyllan Gill to a three-year, entry-level contract

A familiar face returns to the Bolts blue line