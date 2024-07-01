Lightning sign F Zemgus Girgensons to a three-year contract

Girgensons skated in 63 regular season games with the Buffalo Sabres in 2023-24

Zemgus_Girgensons
By Press Release
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed free agent forward Zemgus Girgensons to a three-year contract worth an AAV of $850,000, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. 

The 30-year-old Girgensons skated in 63 regular season games with the Buffalo Sabres in 2023-24, posting eight goals and 14 points while averaging 11.33 hits per 60 minutes, the highest among all Buffalo skaters. A native of Riga, Latvia, Girgensons has served as an alternate captain for each of the past three seasons and has played in 688 career NHL games, all with the Sabres, recording 89 goals and 188 points. An NHL All-Star in 2015, he departs Buffalo ranking second among all skaters in Sabres franchise history for hits (1,239) and 10th for games played.

Internationally, Girgensons has represented Latvia in multiple tournaments, including the IIHF’s Under-18 Men’s World Championship, World Junior Championship and Men’s World Championship.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Girgensons was drafted by the Sabres in the first round, 14th overall, of the 2012 NHL Draft.

News Feed

Lightning sign four skaters to one-year, two-way contracts

Lightning sign forward Jake Guentzel to a seven-year contract

Lightning announce 2024 Development Camp roster

Lightning acquire F Lukas Svejkovsky from Pittsburgh

Lightning acquire F Jake Guentzel from Carolina

Lightning make seven picks during Day 2 of 2024 NHL Draft

Lightning select G Harrison Meneghin with the 206th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft

Lightning select F Noah Steen with the 199th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft

Lightning select F Joe Connor with the 195th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft

Lightning select F Kaden Pitre with the 181st overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft

Lightning select F Joona Saarelainen with the 149th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft

Lightning select F Hagen Burrows with the 128th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft

Lightning select D Jan Golicic with the 118th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft

Lightning acquire two draft picks from Los Angeles

Lightning acquire D J.J. Moser, F Conor Geekie & two draft picks from Utah

Lightning announce 2024 Development Camp Schedule

Lightning enter 2024 NHL Draft with five picks

The Great North American Hockey Tour