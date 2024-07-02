Lightning sign D Victor Hedman to a four-year contract extension

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed defenseman Victor Hedman to a four-year contract extension worth an average annual value of $8 million, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. The contract extension will begin with the 2025-26 season and run through 2028-29.

The 33-year-old Hedman recorded 63 assists and 76 points in 2023-24 along with 31 power-play points and a team-high, plus-18 rating. He ranked fourth among all NHL defensemen for assists, fifth for points, sixth for power-play points and eighth for average time on ice (24:48). Hedman led all Lightning skaters in average time on ice while ranking second for assists and fourth for both points and power-play points.

The Ornskoldsvik, Sweden native appeared in all five of Tampa Bay’s Stanley Cup Playoff games in 2024 as the Lightning fell to the eventual Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinal. Hedman led all Bolts skaters for average time on ice (25:45) while his seven points were tied for the team lead and his six assists ranked second.

Hedman, 33, has skated in 1,052 career NHL games, all with Tampa Bay, registering 156 goals, 728 points and 259 power-play points with a plus-175 rating. Since making his NHL debut in 2009, Hedman’s 728 points and plus-175 rating both rank third among all active defensemen while his 259 power-play points are the fourth-most and his 1,052 games played are good for fifth.

As one of just 11 defensemen in NHL history to win the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Hedman has recorded 117 postseason points with 23 goals and 94 assists, all of which are the most among active defensemen, while his 165 career playoff games are good for second behind only Ryan McDonagh (191 GP). Among all defensemen in NHL playoff history, Hedman ranks 10th for assists and tied for 12th for points.

The four-time NHL All-Star remains the only player in Lightning franchise history to capture the James Norris Memorial Trophy as the defenseman who demonstrates the greatest all-round ability in the position throughout the regular season. Only the third player to skate in 1,000 career games with the club, Hedman holds nearly every franchise record among defensemen, including games played, goals, assists (572), points, plus/minus, even-strength goals (124), even-strength points (455), power-play points, shorthanded points (14), overtime goals (8), game-winning goals (28), hits (1,132) and blocked shots (1,613). Hedman has also logged 24,683:30 of career time on ice, the most among all skaters in Tampa Bay franchise history.

Hedman was drafted by the Lightning in the first round, second overall, of the 2009 NHL Draft.