Lightning select F Hagen Burrows with the 128th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft

The 18-year-old forward recorded 59 points in 28 games with Minnetonka last season

By Chris Krenn
@Chris_Krenn TampaBayLightning.com

With the 128th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, the Tampa Bay Lightning selected Hagen Burrows, a 6-foot-2, 176-pound forward from Minnetonka High School in Minnesota. Burrows was ranked 68th among in the NHL Central Scouting's final rankings for all skaters playing in leagues based in North America.

The 18-year-old forward recorded 59 points (19G, 40A) in 28 games with Minnetonka last season. He also skated in 25 games with the USHL’s Sioux City Musketeers, scoring nine goals and adding 13 assists for 22 points. A native of Orono, Minnesota, Burrows is committed to play college hockey at University of Denver.

