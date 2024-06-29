Lightning select F Joe Connor with the 195th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft

With the 195th overall selection, the Lightning drafted forward Joe Connor from the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the USHL. Connor was ranked 118th overall in the NHL Central Scouting’s final rankings for skaters playing in leagues based in North America.

The 5-foot-10, 174-pound forward recorded 31 goals and 60 points in 50 games with Muskegon last season, ranking tied for fourth in scoring among all Lumberjacks skaters. Connor led Muskegon in shorthanded points last season with one goal and three assists, while ranking third for power-play goals with nine.