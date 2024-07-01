Lightning announce 2024 Development Camp roster

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning announced the roster for their 2024 Development Camp, presented by Florida Blue. On-ice workouts begin on Tuesday, July 2 and will conclude with the annual 3-on-3 tournament on Thursday and Friday.

Tampa Bay’s development camp will showcase its top prospects, along with recent NHL draftees, invitees, and additional participants. The camp will take place at the TGH Ice Plex with streaming of the 3-on-3 tournament available on TampaBayLightning.com.

The Lightning Development Camp will feature 2023 draft picks in Jayson Shaugabay, second-rounder Ethan Gauthier, Warren Clark, Jack Harvey and Ethan Hay. Additional attendees include Tampa Bay’s 2022 first-round draft pick in Isaac Howard, Lucas Edmonds and recent signees Milo Roelens and Gabriel Szturc. Overall, the roster includes 32 players – 21 forwards, seven defensemen and four goaltenders.

The latest Lightning draft picks in fourth-rounder Jan Golicic, fifth-rounder Joona Saarelainen, sixth-rounder Kaden Pitre and seventh-rounders Joe Connor, Noah Steen and Harrison Meneghin will also be in attendance for Tampa Bay’s 2024 Development Camp.

Draftee Breakdown: Attendees by Birth Country:

1st Round: 2* Canada: 12

2nd Round: 1 United States: 11

3rd Round: 3 Latvia: 2

4th Round: 3 Sweden: 2

5th Round: 2 Finland: 1

6th Round: 4 Czechia: 1

7th Round: 8 Slovenia: 1

Norway: 1

2020 Draft: 1 Russia: 1

2021 Draft: 4

2022 Draft: 7*

2023 Draft: 5

2024 Draft: 6

Invitee: 6

Undrafted: 3

*Conor Geekie was originally drafted by the Arizona Coyotes, 11th overall, in the 2022 NHL Draft