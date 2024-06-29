Lightning select D Jan Golicic with the 118th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft

With the 118th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, the Tampa Bay Lightning selected Jan Golicic, a 6-foot-6, 198-pound defenseman from the QMJHL's Gatineau Olympiques. Golicic was ranked 106thamong in the NHL Central Scouting's final rankings for all skaters playing in leagues based in North America.

The 17-year-old defenseman recorded 29 points (3G, 26A) in 65 games with Gatineau last season. A native of Jesenice, Slovenia, Golicic is the first Slovenian player drafted by Tampa Bay in franchise history.