Lightning select G Harrison Meneghin with the 206th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft

Meneghin appeared in 53 games for Lethbridge in 2023-24, posting a record of 27-20-5 with three shutouts, a goals-against average of 2.59 and a save percentage of .919

By Stephen Buck
With its final pick of the draft, 206th overall, Tampa Bay selected goaltender Harrison Meneghin from the Lethbridge Hurricanes of the Western Hockey League. Meneghin was unranked in the NHL Central Scouting’s final rankings for goaltenders playing in leagues based in North America.

Meneghin, 19, appeared in 53 games for Lethbridge in 2023-24, posting a record of 27-20-5 with three shutouts, a goals-against average of 2.59 and a save percentage of .919. The 6-foot-3, 170-pound netminder was named to the WHL’s First All-Star Team last season.

