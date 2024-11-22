Lightning to host Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by Moffitt Cancer Center, on Monday, November 25

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning will host their annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by Moffitt Cancer Center, on Monday, November 25 when they face off against the Colorado Avalanche at 7 p.m. at AMALIE Arena. The Lightning will take part in different initiatives throughout the night to support the courage and strength of those who are currently living with or battling cancer.

Lavender, the official color of Hockey Fights Cancer, will be prominently featured throughout the evening. Updated digital signage will transform AMALIE Arena to reflect the event’s theme, complemented by lavender-themed dasher boards and graphics. Fans impacted by cancer will have the opportunity to walk a purple carpet on Ford Thunder Alley to be recognized for their strength & bravery by fellow game attendees. Fans can also get involved by filling out "I Fight For" cards at Ford Thunder Alley and behind Section 123, showing their support for loved ones impacted by cancer. Lightning players will sport their Lavender jerseys upon their arrivals to the arena and autograph them to be auctioned off by the Lightning Foundation at BoltsHFC.givesmart.com.

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Moffitt Cancer Center will honor and recognize patients, survivors, and caregivers throughout the night, celebrating their strength and resilience. Among the evening’s highlights, 9-year-old cancer survivor and Lightning fan Jaxon Warbuton will skate out as the “Thunder Kid” ahead of the team introductions. Diagnosed with ganglioneuroblastoma at age 3, Jaxon’s remarkable journey includes relearning to walk and run. Additionally, the Lightning Foundation will present Moffitt Cancer Center with a special check from the proceeds of the 2023-24 season’s 50/50 raffle.

Other Highlights Include:

Moffitt nurse Lyka Dela Cruz will perform the national anthem.

10 pediatric cancer families from the 1Voice Foundation will join Lightning players during introductions.

Special pucks designed by two local teens impacted by cancer will be available for purchase, with proceeds supporting cancer-related initiatives.

800 tickets will be distributed among local non-profits in attendance.

About Hockey Fights Cancer

Hockey Fights Cancer was founded in 1998 as a joint initiative between the NHL and NHLPA. This remarkable initiative has raised over $32 million since its inception and been at the forefront of raising awareness and supporting those affected by cancer, touching the lives of millions.

For the past 26 years the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players' Association have united players, teams, coaches, broadcasters, caregivers, doctors, nurses, patients, survivors, and fans behind the powerful Hockey Fights Cancer initiative at the national level through the NHL and NHLPA, and hyper- local level across the 32 NHL teams. Each season, every team hosts their own Hockey Fights Cancer night, and celebrates their hockey/cancer community locally, typically in November -- Hockey Fights Cancer month.