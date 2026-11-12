Nuts & Bolts: Back at it in Columbus

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday:
When: Thursday, November 12 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: Nationwide Arena - Columbus, OH
TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings); Pregame show begins at 6:30 p.m. ET
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow
Lines from Wednesday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel - Sam O'Reilly - Yanni Gourde
Ilya Mikheyev - Zemgus Girgensons - Pontus Holmberg
Jeff Viel - Conor Geekie - Scott Sabourin
Defensemen
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Victor Hedman - JJ Moser
Charle-Edouard D'Astous - John Carlson
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Dennis Hildeby
Thursday's Matchup
The Lightning close their road back-to-back with a 7 p.m. contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Thursday...This is the first of three games between the teams this season and the only matchup at Nationwide Arena...Tampa Bay went 0-3-0 against Columbus last season and was led in scoring by Anthony Cirelli (2-3—5) and Nikita Kucherov (1-4—5)...Andrei Vasilevskiy was 0-1-0 with an .871 save percentage, and Jonas Johansson went 0-2-0 with an .850 save percentage...The Lightning are 35-18-2 all-time against the Blue Jackets, including 14-12-2 on the road...Kucherov is Tampa Bay’s career scoring leader against the team with 15-37—52 in 32 games, and Jake Guentzel has 18-20—38 in 29 career games...Vasilevskiy carries a 17-5-0 career record when facing Columbus with a .924 save percentage and three shutouts...Dennis Hildeby is 0-2-0 with an .821 save percentage when playing the Blue Jackets and seeks his first start against the team as a Bolt.
Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
October Goal Puck Auction
October goal pucks, scored by both Lightning players and opponents, are now up for auction. Bid now at TampaBaySports.com!
The Road Ahead
Saturday, November 14 vs. Detroit Red Wings
Tuesday, November 17 vs. Washington Capitals
Thursday, November 19 vs. Edmonton Oilers