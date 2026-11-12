Nuts & Bolts: Back at it in Columbus

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday:

When: Thursday, November 12 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: Nationwide Arena - Columbus, OH

TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings); Pregame show begins at 6:30 p.m. ET

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow

Lines from Wednesday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel - Sam O'Reilly - Yanni Gourde

Ilya Mikheyev - Zemgus Girgensons - Pontus Holmberg

Jeff Viel - Conor Geekie - Scott Sabourin

Defensemen

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Victor Hedman - JJ Moser

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - John Carlson

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Dennis Hildeby

Thursday's Matchup

The Lightning close their road back-to-back with a 7 p.m. contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Thursday...This is the first of three games between the teams this season and the only matchup at Nationwide Arena...Tampa Bay went 0-3-0 against Columbus last season and was led in scoring by Anthony Cirelli (2-3—5) and Nikita Kucherov (1-4—5)...Andrei Vasilevskiy was 0-1-0 with an .871 save percentage, and Jonas Johansson went 0-2-0 with an .850 save percentage...The Lightning are 35-18-2 all-time against the Blue Jackets, including 14-12-2 on the road...Kucherov is Tampa Bay’s career scoring leader against the team with 15-37—52 in 32 games, and Jake Guentzel has 18-20—38 in 29 career games...Vasilevskiy carries a 17-5-0 career record when facing Columbus with a .924 save percentage and three shutouts...Dennis Hildeby is 0-2-0 with an .821 save percentage when playing the Blue Jackets and seeks his first start against the team as a Bolt.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

October Goal Puck Auction

October goal pucks, scored by both Lightning players and opponents, are now up for auction. Bid now at TampaBaySports.com!

The Road Ahead

Saturday, November 14 vs. Detroit Red Wings

Tuesday, November 17 vs. Washington Capitals

Thursday, November 19 vs. Edmonton Oilers