Can the Tampa Bay Lightning donate tickets for our event?
In-Kind Donations CAQ
The Lightning in-kind donation program provides autographed merchandise to non-profits to assist with raising funds for their respective causes. Due to the success of the team and over 300 straight sellout games, we are unable to donate tickets for fundraising purposes.
If your non-profit would like to be considered for ticket donations in the event of future availability, please click here.
I submitted a donation request and have not heard back. When can I expect a reply?
All donation requests will be responded to 3-4 weeks out from the date of the specific event. Email responses will come from [email protected] . Please be sure to check your junk or spam email if you do not receive a response in that time frame.
If you cannot find an email from [email protected], please contact [email protected].
I received an approval email from the Tampa Bay Lightning, but my response is bouncing back. How do I contact with my pickup information?
I have personal items that I would like to get signed. What is the process?
We are unfortunately unable to accept any sort of personal items to be autographed by players or members of the hockey operations department.
My organization is not located in the greater Tampa Bay area. Can I still submit a donation request?
All non-profit organizations are welcome to submit a donation request, but priority will be given to organizations in the Greater Tampa Bay area. Please note, if approved, we are unable to mail in-kind donations. Upon approval, you will receive an email to schedule pickup based on staff Amalie Arena office hours and staff availability.
Can I submit a request as a volunteer of an organization's event?
Please feel free to submit a donation request as a volunteer. In some instances, however, volunteer requests will be rejected. A rejection occurs if we have already donated an item directly to a staff member of an organization.