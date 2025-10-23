Dominic James aims to bring speed to NHL debut against familiar Blackhawks team Thursday

Full circle.

That’s how Dominic James described what lies ahead of him on Thursday night.

The 23-year-old forward is preparing for his NHL debut 24 hours after being recalled from the American Hockey League by the Tampa Bay Lightning. One of the biggest games of his hockey career awaits just over a month after he signed his entry-level contract with Tampa Bay.

The opponent he’s readying to battle in his first career NHL game? The Chicago Blackhawks–the team that drafted him in the sixth round of the 2022 NHL Draft but was unable to come to terms with James on a contract, allowing him to become a free agent this summer.

Seeing an NHL opportunity was part of James’ decision to sign with Tampa Bay, which he now gets to experience only 33 days after signing his entry-level contract with Lightning General Manager and Vice President of Hockey Operations Julien BriseBois.

“Looking at my future and looking at the opportunity to jump right into the NHL, whether it was right into the NHL or to see a path for myself was huge for me,” James said. “And I think Julien really made me feel confident in that.”

With Thursday looming, his friends have been quick to remind him he’s officially about to be an NHL player.

“My friends are all asking me how excited I am, and I'm excited, but I think that's just the next step for me. I always thought this would happen, and a lot of guys who do that believe in themselves. So, yeah, definitely, I'm really excited to play tonight.”

James turned heads during his first training camp with the Lightning this fall and was the final cut from the forward group ahead of opening night.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper said James was deserving of the call-up.

“Competitive kid. He brings a lot of life,” Cooper said Thursday morning. “He can skate at this pace and made an impression in training camp. I remember our last (preseason) game we were short some players, he had to play D for half the game. And then he went down to the American League and excelled.”