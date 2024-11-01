Bolts Best Player of the Month: Nikita Kucherov

Kucherov led the Lightning with 17 points in October

POTM_web
By Thompson Brandes
@ThompsonBrandes TampaBayLightning.com

The Bolts Best Player of the Month for October will see you now. It’s Nikita Kucherov. Always has been.

The Lightning winger notched 9 goals and 8 assists over the course of the first ten games of the season. It was yet another classic Kucherov stretch, capped off by a three-point night against the Avalanche to lead the Bolts to a 7-3 start.

As most things go with Kucherov, the three points in Denver were not merely points. They were highlight-reel stuff—viral no-look assists to Jake Guentzel and lasers in front of the net.

“That was just unbelievable,” Guentzel said of the pass. “It’s just eyes in the back of his head, and you know, I had an open net.”

Kucherov also kicked off the season with a hat trick on opening night, grabbing four points in a win over Carolina. He’ll look to keep up his scorching pace in a road matchup against Minnesota Friday night.

News Feed

Nuts & Bolts: A rematch in Minnesota

The Backcheck: Lightning ride fast start to road trip-opening victory

Lightning announce fan experience enhancements for 2024-25 season

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Avalanche 2

Recap: Lightning 5, Avalanche 2

Nuts & Bolts: Four-game trip starts in Colorado

Lightning to host 24th annual Bolt Run presented by AdventHealth

The Backcheck: Paul caps emotional night with OT winner

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 3, Predators 2 - OT

Recap: Lightning 3, Predators 2 - OT

Phyllis Guthman honored as Lightning Community Hero

Tampa Bay Lightning's expanded ownership group, led by Doug Ostrover and Marc Lipschultz, donates $1 million to hurricane relief efforts

Nuts & Bolts: Nashville up next

Chaffee's next chapter with Tampa Bay

The Backcheck: Vasilevskiy posts shutout in Bolts' win over Washington

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 3, Capitals 0

Recap: Lightning 3, Capitals 0

Rachelle Thompson honored as Lightning Community Hero