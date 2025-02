The Bolts Best Player of the Month for January is none other than the Player of the Month King himself, Nikita Kucherov.

The All-Star winger tallied 6 goals and 15 assists over the last 16 games, carrying the Lightning through one of the harshest month-long stretches of any team in the NHL this season. Kucherov notched three 3-point games during January, all coming in wins for Tampa Bay, including a Top Ten-worthy goal in a 5-1 win over Detroit.