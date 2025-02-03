The Song of the Unsung

Outside of his professional responsibilities, Tommie has run marathons (including qualifying for Boston!), collected vinyl records, and of course, nurtured his singing abilities.

“We are dynamic people,” Tommie said. “We have the capacity to do multiple things and – forgive the pun – the ability to sing more than one note, to sing in more than one key. I think it's healthy to be able to explore these varying facets of your identity.”

And of course, it was song that brought Tommie to the Seattle Kraken. During the team’s inaugural season, the Northwest African American Museum’s Cultural Ensemble (ACE), a group that Tommie is part of, was invited to sing the Black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice,” at a game. When asked to pick one of their members to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner,” Tommie was everyone’s choice.

From there Tommie was asked to audition in the off-season for a recurring role with the team which he got, and last summer he was named as the Kraken’s sole anthem singer based on his talent and the fan reaction to him game in and game out.

When Tommie steps onto the ice before every game, 17,151 voices rise up in cheers as they see his infectious smile and enthusiastic wave to the crowd.

“Over time, I just began to notice the tremendous amount of love that was coming from the fans,” Burton said. “I just began to hear this incredible roar. It is so heartening to be able to contribute something that has an impact on other people in a very positive way. I'm just so grateful for the love that comes to me, and I hope that the fans feel it as I give it back.”

But it’s about more than singing a song or cheers from the crowd for Tommie. One of the things that connected him to the Kraken was the organization’s focus on inclusivity. It’s something he tries to feed through every anthem he sings.

“In my work life and other spaces, I am accustomed to working in places where people don't look like me,” Tommie said. “But one of the things that I learned is how to build common ground despite those differences. My hope is that my work is contributing to bringing us together and to build that connection across differences. With the anthem, it's universal work. It's work that resonates with people of all backgrounds.”

Universal work - a lesson learned from his mother. Whether it’s handing out protest signs or singing a song, its steps by individuals “that push us forward,” Tommie said.