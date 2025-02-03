The Song of the Unsung

When Tommie Burton steps onto the ice before every Kraken home game, he’s not just singing the national anthem, he’s singing a song his mother started to write decades ago.
Tommie’s mother Patricia Burton grew up in Memphis, TN during the segregation era. She and Tommie’s father lived under Jim Crow laws that disenfranchised the Black community and imposed restrictions on access to public resources and spaces. Living through those inequities motivated Patricia to join the Civil Rights Movement.
“In her early days, she did sit-ins and lunch counter protests and things of that nature,” Tommie said. “There would be times when we would watch CNN, and they were airing documentaries on the Civil Rights Movement and on Martin Luther King Jr. and she would give me the background story.
“She told me about being at his ‘Mountain Top’ sermon at Mason Temple in Memphis the night before he was assassinated. She said it was a stormy night, and the church was at capacity with standing room only. She said as he delivered the sermon, she saw he was giving all he had, and that on some level he was prophesying his own end. Certain people would appear within a documentary, and she would say, ‘I know her,’ and ‘I know him,’ and ‘I remember when.’”
Patricia didn’t see herself in those films, but you could see her impact. Working with the NAACP, Patricia was part of the volunteer force that handed out the now iconic “I Am a Man” signs during the Memphis Sanitation Workers Strike of 1968. “She carried them on the city bus on her way to the march and handed them out when she arrived,” Tommie said.