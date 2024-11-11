Shane Wright Was All About Cleaning Up The Details 

All Kingston rookies are assigned the mundane task of loading and unloading the bus with everybody else’s equipment and luggage.

“The first road trip of the year, I got the rookies together and showed them how to pack the bus because it’s got to be packed a certain way or it’s not all going to fit,” Cook said. “The model (of bus) we had when Shane would play was an MCI, so the compartments weren’t that high, but they were wider. So, it was four bags across and four on top. And you’d have to do that three times across and then you’ve also got your skater bags.

“And then, one day I went in the rink for a bit and came back out and Shane is unloading the front compartment. I said ‘Shane, what’s up?’ And he said: ‘Somebody put a goaltender bag in there by mistake and so they’ve got to get it out.’

“So, he pulled a whole bunch of bags out, got the goalie bag out, then repacked it because he had to do it the right way. He’d stand there and say ‘Come on guys! Cookie didn’t tell you to do it that way. Do it the way he said.’

“He was the boss man.”

Then, there was the matter of cleaning out the inside of the bus. Wright, even two years later as a team veteran and touted to as a can’t miss top NHL draft pick his final Kingston season in 2021-22, would spend extra time in the bus after trips making sure teammates hadn’t left a mess.

“They all have to clean it but he just did an exceptional job,” Cook said. “He’d start and he was focused. He had to do it a certain way. And then when they were all finished and they were all finished and the garbage off, he’d say ‘Well, Cookie, how’s that?’”

As for Wright, he merely shrugged when asked about his self-assigned role as the team’s bus cleaner.

“I just think everyone’s sharing that space – especially in junior when you’re on the bus a lot with those guys,” Wright said. “No one’s above anyone on the team. So, I just think keeping the space clean and doing your part to help is always important.”

Wright said he started doing the cleaning as a rookie, since all first-year players were expected to handle such duties. But even by his final Kingston season, just ahead of the Kraken drafting him, he was still “helping out with it” without anyone having to ask.

“You just put empty bottles or empty food containers in a garbage bag,” Wright said. “Not leave stuff on the floor. Not leave it a mess. Just take care of the space and you’ll respect everyone else.”