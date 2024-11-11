Shane Wright Was All About Cleaning Up The Details 

Rob Cook has seen plenty over 43 years as a bus driver navigating treacherous winter highways so the major junior Kingston Frontenacs can get to and from Ontario Hockey League road games.
But Cook, 66, who goes by “Cookie” and whose junior hockey passengers over the years included future NHL mainstays Marty McSorley, Kirk Muller, Sean Avery, Mike Zigomanis and even Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer for a brief spell, has never seen a player load up or help clean his bus quite the way Shane Wright did it. Cook still appreciates the extra time he got to spend at home with his wife, Donna, thanks to present-day Kraken forward Wright putting in elbow grease – and getting rid of fast-food grease – on the bus so he wouldn’t have to ahead of him turning it back over to his company.
“He’d make sure I was happy with it,” Cook said. “Because I would get heck from the bus washers when I got back if it wasn’t. I can describe Shane in two words: A ‘focused perfectionist'.”
Wright made plenty of friends and a lasting impact his three years in Kingston – two seasons bookended around a middle campaign canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic -- to where fans donning Frontenacs jerseys were cheering for him from the stands during the Kraken’s recent road trip to Ontario. Those games in Toronto and Ottawa were Wright’s first NHL contests back in his native province since being drafted No. 4 overall by the Kraken in July 2022.
His talents were on display this past weekend at the Kraken Super Skills Showcase, as Wright dazzled the Climate Pledge Arena crowd in the Breakaway Challenge event by lifting a puck with his stick and doing a full spin around move ahead of firing it past a surprised netminder. Those who’ve known Wright since his junior hockey days say he also has the focus, drive and maturity to eventually harness his natural given skills into an above-average NHL talent.
Cook has kept tabs on Wright’s career since he left the Frontenacs, impressed by the early cleaning and packing help he’d given him his rookie Kingston campaign as an underage 15-year-old who didn’t even turn 16 until the season was half done.
“I liked to say he was 16 going on 25,” Cook said.