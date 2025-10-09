Ducks (0-0-0) vs. Kraken (0-0-0) | 7:00 p.m.

One: No extended training camp

Kraken veterans Brandon Montour, Jared McCann and Chandler Stephenson did not get into any of the Kraken’s preseason games because of injuries and, in Montour’s case, recovery from surgery. They have also been limited in their practice time, which raises concerns about game readiness.

It isn’t uncommon to see players in such situations lag a step or two behind when they get thrown back on the ice against opponents that have gone full throttle at training camp the entire way through. So, for the Kraken to be successful they need to hope this doesn’t morph into an extended camp for those three players. This is of particular concern on defense, where Ryker Evans is already out long term. The Kraken plan on generating significant offense out of the back end this season and not having a puck mover in Evans will hurt. Getting Montour back should help, but a slower version of him could also impede the ability to generate quick offensive transitions.

Kraken coach Lane Lambert said Wednesday that Montour will be monitored overnight and in Thursday’s morning skate to see whether he’s good-to-go for the opener.

McCann and Stephenson should be ready. In Stephenson’s case, he’s expected to center a line that includes young winger Ryan Winterton so his calming veteran presence will be important. The Kraken are gung-ho about their depth at the center position on all four lines and Stephenson remains a key part of that.

The Kraken could also use a big year out of McCann, who scored 40 goals just three seasons ago and remains the franchise’s all-time goal scorer. He’s been bounced around various line combinations in recent seasons but is still a threat to pop 30 goals when healthy. So, him getting back to full speed early on is key – especially with winger Kaapo Kakko out for six weeks with a broken hand.

Two: Win some home games

The Kraken this season have opted to hold their morning skates at Climate Pledge Arena for the first time since their debut campaign. That’s probably not the worst call for a team that’s had uncanny struggles at home even at the best of times.

They are 71-75-18 at Climate Pledge Arena during the regular season and 3-4 at home in the playoffs. Even during their 100-point, playoff season in 2022-23 the Kraken were just 20-17-4 at home compared to 26-11-4 on the road.

That needs to change and quickly. Moving the morning skate over from the Kraken Community Iceplex at least gives the home team more of an actual “home” feel compared to the past few seasons when they wouldn’t see the Climate Pledge Arena ice until right before puck drop.

For the record, the Kraken have lost all four of their prior season openers – three in regulation and one in overtime -- and dropped their only such home contest a year ago to St. Louis. They have two home games to start this season before hitting the road for a challenging six-city trip. In other words, now is the time to end the season opener skid and get some momentum early on at home.

Three: Know the foe

These are not expected to be the same Anaheim Ducks we’ve come to know and see ensconced near the Pacific Division basement. New coach Joel Quenneville makes his return after a nearly four-year absence from the NHL. Quenneville was at the top of his coaching game when he resigned from Florida amid fallout from his role in the 2010 Chicago Blackhawks scandal. You’d have to expect he’ll have the Ducks playing at a higher level than we’ve seen. He’s even got them talking “playoffs” – well, at least general manager Pat Verbeek and prominent young forward Cutter Gauthier are doing that – after the Ducks traded for New York Rangers veteran forward Chris Kreider and landed top-tier free agent Mikael Granlund, a 44-goal scorer last season.

Dynamic forward Trevor Zegras is gone to Philadelphia so the Kraken shouldn’t have to worry about any “Michigan” goals being attempted on them. But the Ducks held on to 30-goal man Mason McTavish and top defenseman Jackson LaCombe in signing both to long-term extensions.

Speaking of that, Lukás Dostál is emerging as one of the league’s better young goalies and also got a long-term deal this past summer, leading to the Ducks parting ways with longtime veteran John Gibson.

Projected Kraken lines/pairings (not official):

McCann-Beniers-Eberle

Schwartz-Wright-Tolvanen

Marchment-Stephenson-Winterton

Kartye-Gaudreau-Nyman

Dunn-Larsson

Lindgren-Montour

Mahura-Oleksiak

Daccord