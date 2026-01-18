‘Taylor-ed’ Fit: Power Play, Young Players

When newly announced Kraken head coach Lane Lambert phoned Chris Taylor this past summer, the two former NHLers didn’t have a prior personal relationship. But their respect for each other was absolute.
“I knew of Lane, first as a player and then as a coach,” said Kraken assistant coach Taylor during the just completed road trip. “He’s coached for a long time. Very successful and he started from the bottom up. He's done a tremendous job. When he was with the [New York] Islanders and I was with the [New Jersey] Devils, especially when he was the head coach there, I respected his teams and how they played. But that was all I knew. On the call, we kind of hit it off. We think the game the same way.”
For his part, Lambert clearly did his research about Taylor even though there was no history between the two.
“I went after Chris because I knew of his character and his work ethic,” said Lambert this week. “He played at every level and was a captain of his teams. His advancement as a coach to the NHL took time. As a result, I knew he would have the experience I was looking for. He’s worked as an AHL assistant coach [three seasons in Rochester, NY, one at Wilkes-Barre, PA] and as an AHL head coach in order to become an NHL assistant coach.”
The Kraken power play currently ranks in the top 10 among NHL teams. Lambert more than once has pointed out Taylor’s dedication to work with individual players, including Matty Beniers, among others.
“The work he did with the power play in New Jersey over the last few years was terrific,” said Lambert. “Chris is an extremely good teacher which is not only important for our younger players, but our veterans as well. He is running the power-play and working with all of our young players plus others on an individual basis. He was a good faceoff man in his playing days. He is helping our centers in that area. We’re lucky to have him.”