Seattle Kraken to Host Development Camp at Kraken Community Iceplex

SEATTLE, Wash. – June 18, 2024 — Today, the Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) announced that the team will host a professional development camp for its prospects and invited players at Kraken Community Iceplex from July 2 to 5.

“We’re excited to bring our prospect group together for our third Seattle Kraken Development Camp,” said Jeff Tambellini, Seattle Kraken Director of Player Development. “We’ve grown from seven draft picks in year one to now over forty draft picks and free agents, following the 2024 Draft. We’re looking forward to showcasing our amazing city of Seattle and the Kraken fans. This is also an important week to establish the standards and expectations of the National Hockey League with our young players.”

Several of Seattle’s drafted prospects are set to attend this year’s development camp including Jagger Firkus, who’s 2023-24 season saw him earn several accolades including winning the David Branch Player of the Year Award as the Canadian Hockey League’s most outstanding player. Seattle’s 2023 first-round selection Eduard Sale and the entirety of the team’s 2023 draft class are also scheduled to be in attendance. A full list of attendees as well as ice times will be released at a later date.

The prospects will first take the ice on July 2 at Kraken Community Iceplex at 9:45 a.m. and will be led that day by newly named head coach Dan Bylsma. July 3 will consist of 3-on-3 scrimmages at 9, 10 and 11 a.m. followed by skills training on July 4. The second annual “Stucky Cup” – a 5-on-5 tournament named for equipment assistant James Stucky – will be held on July 5, the final day of development camp. July 2, 3 and 5 will be open to the media and with select player media availabilities to follow. Head Coach Dan Bylsma will also be made available to the media at the conclusions of on-ice sessions on July 2.

This year’s development camp will include several opportunities for Seattle fans to watch the next wave of Kraken players on the ice. Season ticket members will have exclusive access to watch the 3-on-3 scrimmages on July 3 at Kraken Community Iceplex. The “Stucky Cup” on July 5 will be open to the public and will be followed by a barbeque in the adjacent park where fans will have the chance to meet and mingle with camp attendees.

Any one-on-one media requests for players should be made in writing to a member of the Seattle Kraken media relations staff. Please visit krakencommunityiceplex.com for all up-to-date information.

