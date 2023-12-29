Tidal Shift Silent Auction Opens

When the Seattle Kraken were still a yet-to-be-named NHL franchise, executives Tod Leiweke and Mari Horita were already leading a group hard at work planning the team’s community efforts and future foundation; establishing pillars for what we now know as One Roof Foundation. Those action pillars – ending youth homelessness, advancing environmental justice, and broadening access to play – will be celebrated along with all things Kraken at the Tidal Shift gala on Jan. 6.

The team’s first Gala at Climate Pledge Arena, in partnership with Amazon and support from Starbucks Reserve, will include a live auction and a concert by Grammy Award-winning American rock band, Train. The silent auction, which is open to everyone, includes fun and unique auction items, and many not-found-anywhere-else gifts for Kraken fans. Whether it is curling with play-by-man Everett Fitzhugh (yes, he is as fun as he sounds), acquiring an authentic game-used signed Jared McCann stick, a team-signed Winter Classic jersey or even being Kraken CEO for the day, your winning bids will benefit One Roof Foundation.

The silent auction begins Friday at 5 p.m. and closes during the event on Jan. 6 at 10 p.m. If you are a fan of the team’s anchor auctions staged at every home game offering exclusive Kraken gear, signed items, and personal experiences throughout the season, this auction goes Stanley Cup Playoffs level of not-to-miss-out auction items. Imagine dropping the puck for the inaugural game of the 2024-25 season at Climate Pledge Arena or a cooking class with the Kraken team chef.

Even better, the auction will be the foundational activity to build this annual gala, always to feature players, coaches, and management mixed with notable Seattleites into an even bigger event in future seasons. Horita makes sure that everything the foundation raises has a real impact on our region.

"At One Roof we believe that all young people should have a roof over their head, clean air to breathe, and access to play," says Horita, Kraken SVP of government relations and social impact and One Roof Foundation executive director. "One Roof and the Kraken are committed to leveraging our unique platform in innovative ways to achieve meaningful and lasting impact in our community."

Since its official launch in 2021, the foundation has:

Raised over $6million and supported over 100 non-profit partners

Created a financial assistance program, giving over 500 young people the chance to skate and play

Introduced hockey to over 170 schools and 80,000 young people with free equipment

Launched an annual 32-week partnership with the Refugee Women's Alliance (ReWA) to teach preschoolers to learn to skate and teach life skills

Helped raise over $4million for YouthCare and provided job opportunities for young adults experiencing homelessness

Partnered with the community of South Park in neighborhood clean-ups and supplied air filters for every classroom in the local elementary school

Funds raised from the Gala, including the silent auction, will continue this great work.

“The idea of building out Climate Pledge Arena and the Seattle Kraken were born out of a strong sense of purpose to create something powerful and lasting for our community,” said Leiweke, Seattle Kraken CEO. “In that spirit, One Roof Foundation is committed to giving back and the idea of opportunities for all. It’s the bedrock for everything we do.”

To see the full list of silent auction items and start bidding visit http://onerooffoundation.org/auction