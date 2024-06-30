Seattle Kraken Sign Forward Luke Henman to One-Year Contract

SEATTLE, Wash. – June 30, 2024 — Today, the Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) announce they have signed forward Luke Heman to a one-year, two-way contract ($775,000 AAV).

Henman re-signs with Seattle after playing 45 games with the Coachella Valley Firebirds, Seattle’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, in 2023-24. He recorded 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in that span, finishing the year one point shy of matching his career high that he set in 2022-23 despite playing in 22 fewer games. He held a four-game point streak from Feb. 23 to March 26, the longest such streak of his AHL career. Henman finished the 2023-24 regular-season with a plus-14 plus/minus ranking, the highest total of his AHL career.

The six-foot, 170-pound forward appeared in 14 2023-24 Calder Cup Playoff games with Coachella, tallying four points (one goal, three assists). In total, Henman has recorded 43 points (20 goals, 23 assists) in 162 regular-season games and nine points (three goals, six assists) in 29 postseason games over three AHL seasons from 2021-22 to 2023-24, including one season with the Charlotte Checkers—Seattle’s inaugural season AHL affiliate.

Prior to his professional career, Henman played five seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with the Blainville-Biosbriand Armada, totaling 214 points (63 goals, 151 assists) in 225 regular-season games from (2016-17 to 2020-21). He set career highs across the scoresheet in 2019-20, notching 74 points (25 goals, 49 assists), and a plus-12 plus/minus rating.