Seattle Kraken Sign Andrei Lashko to Entry-Level Contract

SEATTLE, Wash.— April 7, 2025 — Today, Seattle Kraken General Manager Ron Francis announced that the club has signed 2023 fourth-round draft pick Andrei Lashko to a three-year, two-way entry-level

($950,000 AAV) contract starting in the 2025-26 season.

“We are looking forward to Andrei joining our organization following four strong Junior seasons,” said

Francis. “Andrei brings size and a strong two-way game to our group, and we’re excited to see his

continued development.”

Joining the Kraken from the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), the 6-foot-2, 184-pound center played 67

regular season games with the Niagara IceDogs, recording 70 points (34g/36a) in his first OHL season. He led all IceDogs in power-play goals (16) and ranked third in points and goals and fourth in assists. His success on the power play saw his 16 goals rank fourth among all OHL skaters. Lashko held a season-high seven-game point streak from Dec. 12-29, recording 12 points (8g/4a) in that span, including goals in four straight games.

Prior to the OHL, Lashko recorded 163 points (66g/97a) in 179 regular-season Québec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) games between the Chicoutimi Saguenéens (2021-22 and 2022-23) and the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (2023-24). He recorded 67 points (28g/39) in 64 regular-season games with the Huskies in 2023-24, including 21 points (6g/15a) that were recorded during a 13-game point streak. His 21 points in that span are the most within any such streak among the Huskies and fourth most among all QMJHL skaters that season.

The Zhlobin, Belarus native represented his country in the 2021 U18 World Junior Championships,

recording two points (1g/1a) in five games. Lashko was drafted by Seattle 116th overall in the fourth round of the 2023 NHL Draft, becoming the franchise’s first Belarusian draft pick.