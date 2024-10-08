Kraken Announce Opening Day Roster for 2024-25 Season

SEATTLE, Wash. — Oct. 7, 2024 — Seattle Kraken General Manager Ron Francis announced today the team's 2024-25 roster for opening day. The roster consists of 21 players, including 12 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goaltenders.

Seattle’s opening-day roster includes nine players selected in the 2021 Expansion Draft: Will Borgen, Joey Daccord, Vince Dunn, Jordan Eberle, Yanni Gourde, Adam Larsson, Jared McCann, Jamie Oleksiak and Brandon Tanev. It also features Seattle’s recent free-agency signings Josh Mahura, Brandon Montour, and Chandler Stephenson. Earning spots on the opening-day roster for the first time in their NHL careers are Shane Wright (20 years old) and Ryker Evans (22 years old).

RETURNING PLAYERS FROM 2023-24 (18)

C Matty Beniers

RW Oliver Bjorkstrand

D Will Borgen

LW Andre Burakovsky

G Joey Daccord

D Vince Dunn

RW Jordan Eberle

D Ryker Evans

C Yanni Gourde

G Philipp Grubauer

LW Tye Kartye

D Adam Larsson

LW Jared McCann

D Jamie Oleksiak

C Jaden Schwartz

LW Brandon Tanev

RW Eeli Tolvanen

C Shane Wright

OFFSEASON ACQUISITIONS (3)

D Josh Mahura

D Brandon Montour

C Chandler Stephenson

FIRST THING'S FIRST

The Kraken will open the 2024-25 season with nine former first-round picks on its roster: Matty Beniers (SEA; 2021), Andre Burakovsky (WSH; 2013), Jordan Eberle (EDM; 2008), Adam Larsson (NJD; 2011), Jared McCann (VAN; 2014), Jamie Oleksiak (DAL; 2011), Jaden Schwartz (STL; 2010), Eeli Tolvanen (NSH; 2017) and Shane Wright (SEA; 2022). Beniers is the highest-drafted selection on Seattle’s roster, taken by the Kraken with the second-overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.

STANLEY CUP PEDIGREE

Seattle’s 2024-25 opening-day roster features eight players who have hoisted Lord Stanley's Cup. This includes Josh Mahura and Brandon Montour (FLA; 2024), Chandler Stephenson(VGK; 2023 & WSH 2018), Andre Burakovsky (COL; 2022 & WSH; 2018), Vince Dunn (STL; 2019), Yanni Gourde (TBL; 2020 & 2021), Philipp Grubauer (WSH; 2018) and Jaden Schwartz (STL; 2019). Head coach Dan Bylsma became the fourth coach in NHL history to win a Stanley Cup after taking over a team mid-season during the 2008-09 campaign with the Pittsburgh Penguins

OPENING DAY FESTIVITIES

Fans are encouraged to arrive at Climate Pledge Arena early and play Hooky for Hockey. The Plaza Party kicks off Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. with blue carpet player arrivals followed by a beer garden presented by Coors Light at 11 a.m. The Plaza Party will feature a live DJ & band, Kraken Team Store trailer, face painting, sign making, and photo opportunities with giant bobbleheads and giant letters.