Afternoon Home Opener? Play ‘Hooky’ With Us

Kraken hockey is undeniably fun for fans. The big crowds during the current training camp are a strong proof case, the high-decibel support at the first two preseason home games offers yet another among many reasons. So what better team or occasion than the Seattle Kraken and a rare daytime home opener to launch a “Hooky for Hockey” campaign?

With Seattle hosting the initial game of the NHL’s first-ever triple header opening day, the start time against the visiting St. Louis Blues will be 1:30 p.m. That matinee early-call time requires some fast footwork on and off the ice to help get fans to games.

Enter Buoy, who, um, let’s assume, has some hooky experience in his sea-troll history. The Kraken personality and fan favorite (even teachers and bosses like him!) has volunteered to sign “hooky excuse letters” for all fans, young or old, in school or on the job. You can visit www.nhl.com/kraken/fans/hooky-for-hockey to download your letter from “Dr. Buoy.” If you need tickets, visit seattlekraken.com/tickets.

From there the “Hooky for Hockey” opening week campaign will be rolling out the fun in form of five larger-than-life-size bobbleheads. To see them is to love them and maybe win free Kraken tickets too. The five player bobbles – the popular designs of Jordan Eberle, Jared McCann, Jaden Schwartz and Matty Beniers meted out during past seasons, plus a debut of Vince Dunn – all have unique features/poses and yes, the oversized heads are spring-loaded.

Chance to Win Tickets Visiting the Bobbleheads

The bobbleheads will tour local neighborhoods for seven days running up to the Oct. 8 matinee game. The tour starts in the Northgate neighborhood at Kraken Community Iceplex before venturing to new locales daily, from the West Seattle/South Seattle to East Side to downtown to Greenlake (for the first-ever Kraken 5K presented by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health on Oct. 5; register at https://runsignup.com/Race/WA/Seattle/SeattleKraken5K) and SODO (Oct. 6 ahead of the Seahawks home game).

Fans who visit the bobbleheads can enter to win two tickets to the home opener using a QR code on the Dr. Buoy letter, plus you can get noticed by tagging your selfies with bobbleheads (@seattlekraken #seakraken). If you haven’t downloaded your Buoy permission slip by then or need one for a friend/family member, the Kraken Street Crew will be handing out the letters at each bobblehead stop (see graphic with this story for the full bobblehead tour locations).

1280x720

Be on the Lookout: 20-Foot Kraken Tentacles

What will be revealed to fans is five 20-foot tentacles place around greater Seattle to surprise and delight fans, plus, of course, remind everyone this fourth Kraken season begins on a Tuesday afternoon. For those scoring at home, 20 feet is basically as tall as a two-story building.

The tentacles will appear in new locations every day near the life-size bobbleheads. When fans spot these standout extremities, the Kraken faithful are encouraged to “sound the call” of the Oct. 8 opening day by posting photos of the tentacle, tagged @seattlekraken.

Don’t Miss The ‘Blue Carpet’ Plaza Party: Arrive Early on Game Day

The giant bobblehead fun continues on Oct. 8 as part of the Home Opener Presented by Amazon plaza party at Climate Pledge Arena starting at 10 a.m. ahead of the 1:30 p.m. puck drop for St. Louis versus the Kraken. The plaza party Beer Garden, presented by Coors Light, will begin at 11 am. All five bobbleheads will be on hand, along with special guests (some great ones), games, giveaways and more.

The “more” features the first-ever Blue Carpet for the season home opener. All Kraken players will enter the arena via the fan-lined route. If you follow our Kraken social media accounts, you know this roster is filled with fashionable fellows who won’t disappoint on the 2024-25 season’s first game arrival.

Important timing info: The blue-carpet player walk will be from approximately 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., with a DJ and drumline to follow from 11 a.m. to game time. Plus, the plaza party highlights include face painters on hand, a sign-making station, the team store trailer fully stocked, photo ops with the giant bobbleheads and/or a giant Dr. Buoy letter. Playing ‘hooky’ has never been more fun.

The next chapter of Kraken hockey starts now, be part of it. Season Ticket Memberships are available.

