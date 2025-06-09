Lane-ing Down the Law (and Details)

Two hours before meeting with the local media on Monday at Kraken Community Iceplex, new head coach Lane Lambert attended the weekly all-staff team meeting, which has started the work week on the organizational calendar since mid-2019, long before NHL Seattle settled on a name. Lambert was impressed with the enthusiasm and energy in the room. It only confirmed his feeling of “wanting the job” when in Seattle a couple of weeks ago to interview in person.
“Going through the process when I came in here then, I knew within about the first three minutes of conversations with Samantha [Holloway], Ron [Francis] and Jason [Botterill] that I wanted to be here,” Lambert told the staff in a full 32 Bar & Grill. “I've been in four [NHL] organizations prior to this, and I will tell you this, I have never attended one of these [all-staff meetings]. You guys have done an amazing job, and now it's our turn, from a hockey standpoint, to take another step here, to be that consistent playoff performer.”
Media members at the subsequent packed press conference followed up on how Lambert aims for his squad to become a perennial contender. New GM Botterill was the first to explain how Lambert fits into that projection: “We wanted to find a unique combination in a head coach. Someone who had a presence, someone who could be a leader, someone to build relationships with our veteran players, while also engaging in the same interactions with our young players. Lane’s name just kept coming up ... At the end of the day, Lane’s a winner [the GM cited Lambert being part of 21 NHL playoff series since 2015]. He communicates very well. Ron and I were impressed with him from a technical standpoint and what he's going to bring to our organization.”
Lambert and Botterill fielded a half-hour of queries covering a number of topics, no doubt Kraken fans are wondering themselves. Here’s a recap to help introduce the long-time NHL coach (head, associate and assistant roles) to the challenge that starts now and gets on-ice at September’s training camp (“we’ll be ready,” said Lambert, who arrived in town Sunday night with his wife, Annie):