Seattle Kraken x Filson Collection

The Seattle Kraken Team Store and Filson are teaming up once again for the fourth year of the exclusive Kraken x Filson Collection. Each annual drop features new, one-of-a-kind designs that blend Filson’s rugged Northwest heritage with the Kraken’s bold identity from The Deep. This season’s apparel leans into menacing maritime themes to mirror the vibe of the Kraken’s 5th season. View the full collection.