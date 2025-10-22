Seattle Kraken x Filson Collection

matty_filson

Matty Beniers in the Fear the Deep cap

By Seattle Kraken
@seattlekraken nhl.com/kraken

The Seattle Kraken Team Store and Filson are teaming up once again for the fourth year of the exclusive Kraken x Filson Collection. Each annual drop features new, one-of-a-kind designs that blend Filson’s rugged Northwest heritage with the Kraken’s bold identity from The Deep. This season’s apparel leans into menacing maritime themes to mirror the vibe of the Kraken’s 5th season. View the full collection.

ebs16x9

Jordan Eberle in the Pond Waffle thermal and trucker cap

matty16x9

Matty Beniers in the Dry Dock hoodie

The collection is available from October 22nd online, at Kraken Community Iceplex, and the Kraken store at the Armory. And at The Lair at Climate Pledge Arena from October 25th.

2024 Seattle Kraken x Filson Collection

DSC07407
DSC07438
DSC07448
DSC07499
DSC07529
+2 DSC07592
DSC07629
DSC07611

