Shoe-In for Kids in Central District

About Odessa Brown and Her Legacy

The Odessa Brown Children’s Clinic has been a pillar of health care for the community since its original building opened in 1970, with benefactors that included former Seattle Sonics star player and NBA champion coach Lenny Wilkens and his wife, Marilyn J. Reed. In fact, the gym is named the Lenny Wilkens Recreational Space. Teo said Saturday he took cellphone photos of the ball hockey drills and an ensuing spirited scrimmage because, “Lenny is always happy to know about the physical activities here at the clinic.”

Odessa Brown was born in Arkansas in 1920 before moving to Seattle in 1963, where she supported her four children as a community organizer for the Central Area Motivation Program while also working as a beautician. She pushed relentlessly for the creation of an accessible health care facility for Central District children, advocating primarily to the Seattle Model Cities federal anti-poverty agency. Her diligence was finally rewarded when the agency decided to develop such a clinic at a time when Brown was simultaneously battling leukemia. Brown died in 1969 at age 49, and when that new clinic opened the following year, it was named in her honor.

About That Wondrous Gymnasium

Also on hand Saturday was Dr. Monique Burton, a pediatric sports medicine specialist who grew up in the Central District and is a proud graduate of Garfield High School. She was a driving force behind adding the indoor gym as part of the new Odessa Brown Children’s Clinic, which opened in 2022 on South Othello Street.

“I was fortunate enough to be part of the planning process for this building,” said Burton, a volunteer physician for the U.S. track team at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. “We really wanted to create a space where people can move. As a sports medicine physician, I very strongly believe that everybody should have the opportunity to move.

“We do see very active people who are involved in high-level sports, but I believe every kid should have the opportunity to be able to move their body in the way that is best for them. We wanted to create a space where everybody can have access to do some type of activity.”

Burton said the gym is intended for all sorts of healing and healthy outcomes. “It’s a really cool space we get to use in innovative ways throughout our day,” said Burton. “For example, someone may come in for a behavioral health visit. Young patients can come down here with a therapist and play basketball, shooting baskets, and not realize they're actually getting therapy at the same time.”

The gym aligns with an overall mission for the newest facility associated with the Odessa Brown Children’s Clinic heritage, which has been fortified by a longstanding association with Seattle Children’s Hospital.

“The Odessa Brown clinic serves the entire patient population,” said Burton. “We serve people from all different backgrounds, all different communities. We have an underserved population and a very diverse population of patients that come from all over the county to be able to access the many services that we have here.”

Taking a Holistic Approach to Child and Family

Burton emphasized the clinic is proactive about treating the whole child, which can lead to impressive outcomes for the patient and family.

“You can come into the clinic for a dental visit or a sports medicine visit, and in that same visit, the patient or a family member might share something that leads to a resource, such as providing clothing or a behavioral health intervention,” said Burton. “We have an incredibly diverse group of medical providers here. We also have social workers and care coordinators committed to all the needs of the patient. A parent might come in for a well-child visit and end up leaving with information about resources in the community for food or housing.”

While preparing to watch the kids, Daccord and Buoy partake in last Saturday’s high-energy scrimmage, Burton added that the joint ball hockey and running opportunities fit along those multi-purpose clinic benefits as well.

“Today we have an amazing opportunity for kids in our community to experience the joy and fun of movement by interacting with the Kraken and Brooks.”