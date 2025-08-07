Brown Out: Buoy & Hayden’s Bear Adventure

Hearing from Buoy’s Bestie (Oh, She is So Lucky...)

The aforementioned Hailey Robinson, who goes where Buoy goes, was in the water with Buoy and Hayden. She was glad for the bear-school training as the traveling party deplaned.

“I'm in the water, three, maybe four feet to Buoy’s right,” said Robinson or, err, Hailey (maybe if go on a first-name basis, we will feel closer to Buoy that way). “We all kind of got quiet when we heard the guides tell John, ‘We’ve got to break off your line, because John actually had a fish on the line.’ The guides broke off and had us start moving across the river [to the opposite shore]. During bear school, they said, ‘Do not run, walk calmly. Just be as chill as you can. I just kept telling myself, ‘You just have to be chill.’ ”

Seems harder in the moment with a bear looking like he might charge for an even closer look and whiff at Buoy. But this is why and how best friends stick together.

“When we flew up to Brooks Falls, we knew we would see bears,” said Hailey. “We just didn't know they would get that close...I think the bear just wanted to be friends, but who knows what was really going on in that bear’s head? ... I do think there was interest in Buoy. The guides made a joking comment later – but there’s probably some truth to it – that if Buoy was all pink and looked more like a salmon, we might have been in more that trouble than we were. Plus, don’t forget Buoy has to take bigger, splashier steps than a human [causing the bear to associate the sound with salmon jumping].”

Making a Cameo Appearance

Kraken colleague Tyler Deloach was in the water too – senior manager of fan development is always on the lookout for future followers, but maybe not this time? She, too, has a story to tell and can be spotted in a cameo role in the viral video when crossing in front of the camera on her way to safety.

“When we went out into the water, the bears were pretty far away, so we were focused on fishing,” said Deloach, taking a few moments from a busy Thursday in which she was hosting an Elliott Bay Marina party. “I was looking through my camera lens, so I didn't hear or see the bear until he was fairly close [with a hump on its neck and back, the bear was deemed male]. He was so quiet and quick despite the fact that he was huge. Our guides were incredibly calm, though, and handled the situation so well.

“I didn't realize how close he was until we watched the videos a few hours later,” she added. “In the moment, my only thought was not to fall while wading in the water and walking on the uneven stones. It was a bit scary, but I think the bear was just curious! As soon as our guides shouted, he lost interest. It was an unforgettable experience, and a good reminder of how impressive bears--and all wild animals— are.”

Deloach said while the Kraken video has entertained millions (and counting), Buoy & Hayden’s Bear Adventure unknowingly put on a live show.

“Later in the day as we were walking through the park,” said Deloach, “several people who were standing on the lookout approached us and told us they saw the whole encounter. Some even sent us videos they took from the lookout. They told us how afraid they were for us, even though they got a laugh out of it once everyone was safe!”

Last But Not at All Least: Campers Digging Buoy, Hayden

When John Hayden agreed to talk about Buoy and the bear, his first comments were squarely focused on the Kraken Week at the Anchorage Hockey Academy camp, a continuation of the annual Bristol Bay Native Corporation trip coordinated by partnerships director Melissa O’Brochta.

“When the Kraken called me about being part of the week-long camp, I said I was glad to do it,” said Hayden, who re-signed with the Kraken on a two-year NHL contract this summer. “It was a great time, and everyone loved Buoy. I also met with Caleb Seidl [three years old] as part of his Make-A-Wish visit to see a Kraken game and meet the team this coming January.