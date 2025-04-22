Seattle Kraken Announce Changes to Hockey Operations Department

Seattle, Wash — April 22, 2025 — The Seattle Kraken today announced key leadership changes within the organization’s hockey operations department. Ron Francis elevates to President of Hockey Operations and Jason Botterill has been named Executive Vice President and General Manager.

Botterill becomes the team’s second general manager and will oversee the Kraken’s roster construction and the day-to-day operations of the team, including working closely with coaches, players and support staff on a daily basis.

Francis will oversee the hockey operations department as the main link between ownership, the senior executive group, the business and the team. He will work closely with Botterill to support hockey-related decisions while focusing on the long-term growth and sustained success of the team and organization.

“These changes reflect our commitment to becoming a sustained playoff team,” said Seattle Kraken Owner Samantha Holloway. “Ron has done an excellent job of building our hockey operations and setting a solid foundation.

“Our new enhanced structure will allow Ron to continue shaping our long-term vision while empowering Jason day-to-day. Jason knows our team and the league well and I am so pleased he is taking the next step in his career with the Kraken.”

“I am proud of what we have started here in Seattle and look forward to continuing in my new role as President,” said Francis. “I have worked closely with Jason for many years at both the NHL and international levels. He helped build three Stanley Cup-winning rosters in Pittsburgh and has been a key member of our management team since day one. He has demonstrated the ability to construct winning teams, and his experience, leadership, and vision will be invaluable as we continue towards a championship-caliber organization in Seattle that our fans will be proud of for years and decades to come."

“I’m honored to step into this role and continue building on the strong foundation that Ron and our hockey operations team have put in place,” said Botterill. “We are focused on taking the next step as a franchise, and for us, next season starts now. From roster decisions to player development, we will do everything we can to build a team that can compete for the playoffs every year and ultimately bring a Stanley Cup to Seattle.”

Jason Botterill joined the Kraken as Assistant General Manager in the inaugural season. Previously he was the General Manager of the Buffalo Sabres from 2017 to 2020 after spending a decade working for the Pittsburgh Penguins front office, helping construct a Penguins roster that would ultimately win three Stanley Cups (2009, 2016, 2017). He was part of the three-manager leadership team with Ron Francis for the silver medal-winning Team Canada squad at the 2019 IIHF World Championship. The former NHL left wing was selected by Dallas with the 20th overall pick in 1994 NHL Draft and went on to appear in 88 career regular-season games with Dallas, Atlanta, Calgary and Buffalo.

Ron Francis has served as the Kraken’s Executive Vice President and General Manager since the team’s inception in 2019. Under his leadership, the Kraken quickly emerged as a competitive NHL franchise, including a memorable run to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in just their second season. A Hall-of-Fame player and seasoned executive, Francis previously held front-office roles, including GM of the Carolina Hurricanes and has been widely respected for his strategic vision, talent evaluation, and culture-building approach.

Francis is one of the most accomplished players in NHL history, ranking fifth all-time in points with 1,798 over a remarkable 23-season career. A two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins, he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2007. Francis also served as captain of the Hartford Whalers and Carolina Hurricanes and remains second all-time in assists behind only Wayne Gretzky.