Seattle Kraken Agree to Terms with Oscar Fisker Molgaard on Entry-Level Contract

SEATTLE, Wash.—June 14, 2024—Today, the Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) announced that they have agreed to terms with 2023 second-round draft pick Oscar Fisker Molgaard on a three-year entry-level contract ($950,000 AAV).

“We are excited for Oscar to officially join our organization,” said Kraken General Manager, Ron Francis. “He has already demonstrated the ability to play at a high level in the Swedish Hockey League and at the World Championships and we look forward to his continued development.”

Fisker Molgaard agrees to terms with Seattle after a career year with HV71 of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), setting new career highs across the score sheet with 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists). His goals and assists both ranked sixth, while his 21 points were tied for sixth among all HV71 skaters. The center finished the 2023-24 season ranked third in points and second in assists among all U20 SHL skaters. He played seven postseason SHL relegation games with HV71, recording three assists in that span and helping the team avoid relegation.

In total, the six-foot, 168-pound center, tallied 28 points (13 goals, 15 assists) in 91 career regular-season SHL games with HV71, ending the 2022-23 season with the SHL award for most points by a U18 junior. Before joining the SHL club, Fisker Molgaard played for HV71’s U18 and U20 teams, recording 59 points (19 goals, 40 assists) in 62 games from 2021-22 to 2022-23. He played in 15 playoff games during that span, recording nine points (four goals, five assists).

The Hjorring, Denmark, native represented his country in the IIHF U18 D1A (2021-22 and 2022-23) and U20 D1A (2021-22 to 2023-24) World Juniors Championships (WJC), the IIHF World Championship (2022-23 and 2023-24) and the Deutschland Cup (2023-24). He served as an alternate captain and recorded five points (two goals, three assists) in four games in the 2023-24 tournament, winning a bronze medal with the U20 D1A WJC team. His 61.54 faceoff percentage was the best mark among all U20 D1A skaters. He was named the best forward and top player of the 2022-23 U18 D1A WJC, recording the best plus/minus (plus-9), most assists (six), most goals (six) and most points (12) in the tournament. Fisker Molgaard was selected by Seattle 52nd overall in the 2023 NHL Draft, the Kraken’s first Danish draft pick.