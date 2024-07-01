Seattle Kraken Agree to Terms with Five Free Agents 

SEATTLE, Wash. — July 1, 2024 — Today, the Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) announced that they have agreed to terms on contracts with Ben Meyers (one-year, one-way, $775,000 AAV), Mitchell Stephens (two-year, two-way, $775,000 AAV), Nikolas Brouillard (one-year, two-way, $775,000 AAV), Brandon Biro (one-year, two-way, $775,000 AAV) and Maxime Lajoie (one-year, two-way, $775,000 AAV).

Meyers, 25, signs with Seattle after splitting the 2023-24 season between the Colorado Avalanche, the Colorado Eagles—their AHL affiliate—and the Anaheim Ducks. He spent most of the season on the Eagles roster, setting a new career high with 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) in his second AHL season. His points (25) and goals (11) both ranked ninth, while his assists (14) ranked 10th and game-winning goals (4) tied for second-most among all Eagles skaters despite playing in only 32 games this season. Meyers appeared in 23 NHL games split between Colorado and Anaheim in 2023-24, registering three points (one goal, two assists) in that span.

In total, the five-foot-11, 194-pound forward has appeared in 67 career regular-season NHL games over two seasons (2022-23 and 2023-24) with the Avalanche and Ducks, recording eight points (six goals, two assists) in that span. Meyers recorded 49 points (17 goals, 32 assists) in 62 career AHL games with the Eagles. In 2022-23, he held an AHL career-best nine-game point streak from March 7 to March 25, adding 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) in that span, including a four-assist game on March 21. He appeared in six Stanley Cup Playoff games with Colorado and two Calder Cup Playoff games in 2022-23.

Prior to playing professionally, the Delano, Minnesota, native played three seasons of NCAA hockey at the University of Minnesota (2019-20 to 2021-22). Meyers earned various accolades in 2021-22 including Big Ten Player of the Year, Big Ten First All-Star Team, NCAA First Team, NCAA West Second All-American Team and was named a Hobey Baker Award finalist after captaining his team to a NCAA regular-season Championship. He represented the US in both the 2022 Winter Olympics and World Championship.

Stephens, 27, split the 2023-24 season between the Montreal Canadiens and their AHL affiliate, the Laval Rocket. The Rocket alternate captain played 49 games with Laval, ending the season with 35 points (13 goals, 22 assists) and a plus-eight plus/minus rating—the third-best on the roster. His points, assists and goals (tied) all ranked sixth among all Laval skaters, while his game-winning goals (two) and power-play assists (eight) are tied for second and fourth, respectively. Stephens recorded three points (two goals, one assist) in 23 games with Montreal in 2023-24.

Standing at six feet, 203 pounds Stephens recorded 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 95 career NHL games between Tampa Bay (2019-20 and 2020-21), Detroit (2021-22) and Montreal (2023-24). He played 252 career AHL games over eight seasons (2015-16 to 2023-24) with the Syracuse Crunch and Laval Rocket, recording 160 points (70 goals, 90 assists) in that span. In 2017-18 he was named AHL January Rookie of the Month and represented the Crunch in the AHL All-Star Game. He played in 7 career postseason games with the Lighting, winning a Stanely Cup with the squad in 2019-20. He added 14 Calder Cup Playoff games over three seasons with Syracuse (2016-17 to 2018-19), registering seven points (one goal, six assists) in that span.

The Peterborough, Ontario, native played four seasons (2013-14 to 2016-17) of junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Saginaw Spirit and London Knights before his professional debut, appearing in the CHL Top Prospects game in 2014-15. He represented Canada in the U17 World Hockey Challenge (2013-14) and both the U18 (2014-15) and U20 (2015-16 and 2016-17) IIHF World Junior Championships (WJC). He was named a WJC U18 Top 3 Player, winning a bronze medal in 2014-15 and a U20 WJC silver medal in 2016-17. Stephens was originally drafted by Tampa Bay in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

Brouillard, 26, signs with the Kraken after registering 36 points (five goals, 31 assists) and a career and roster-high 137 penalty minutes in 70 games with the Hartford Wolf Pack, the New York Rangers’ AHL affiliate. He ranked second among all Hartford blueliners across the scoresheet, in points (36), assists (31), goals (five) and power-play assists (13). He appeared in ten Calder Cup Playoff games in 2023-24, recording two assists. In total, he registered 128 points (27 goals, 101 assists) in 238 career AHL games between the Toronto Marlies, San Diego Gulls and Hartford.

Prior to his professional career, the five-foot-10, 172-pound defenseman played three seasons at McGill University (2017-18 to 2019-20) and four seasons (2011-12 to 2015-16) in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), making stops with the Drummondville Voltigeurs, the Quebec Remparts and Rouyn-Noranda Huskies. Brouillard achieved many accolades in both college and juniors including winning a QMJHL Championship and recording the most goals (17) of all defensemen in 2015-16, being named the USports OUA East and USports Defenseman of the Year and being named to the USports All-Canadian First Team and USports OUA East First All-Star Team. The Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec, native represented Canada in the 2011-12 U17 World Hockey Challenge.

Biro, 26, played the majority of the 2023-24 season with the Rochester Americans, the AHL affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres, registering 43 points (16 goals, 27 assists) in 59 regular-season games. His points and assists both ranked fourth while his goals ranked fifth among all Rochester skaters. The Americans alternate captain played five postseason games with Rochester, recording four points (two goals, two assists). Biro appeared in five NHL games with the Sabres in 2023-24, adding two goals in that span.

In total, the five-foot-11, 170-pound winger has played 171 career AHL games with Rochester (2020-21 to 2023-24) notching 140 points (46 goals, 94 assists) in that span. Biro had a career year in 2022-23, recording 51 points (16 goals, 35 assists), ranking second in points and assists (tied), and tying for fifth in goals among all Americans. His efforts that season saw him named to the AHL All-Star North roster. He appeared in six career NHL games with the Sabres.

Prior to joining Rochester, Biro played at Penn State University for four seasons (2016-17 to 2019-20), totaling 116 points (41 goals, 75 assists) in that span, including winning a NCAA Big 10 Championship in 2016-17 and a regular-season Big 10 Championship in 2019-2020. He played two seasons in the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) from 2014-15 to 2015-16, winning the Championship and being named AJHL Rookie of the Year in 2014-15. The Sherwood Park, Alberta, native represented his home country in the 2015-16 U19 World Junior A Challenge.

Lajoie, 26, played in his seventh AHL season, recording 24 points (four goals, 20 assists) in 51 games with the Marlies, the Toronto Maple Leafs AHL affiliate. His 20 assists ranked 10th while his 24 points tied for 12th among all Marlies in 2023-24. He added three Calder Cup Playoff games with the Marlies in 2023-24. Lajoie appeared in seven NHL games with the Maple Leafs, recording one assist in that span.

The six-foot-one, 191-pound defenseman has played in 308 career AHL games, registering 156 points (30 goals, 126 assists) over seven seasons (2017-18 to 2023-24) with the Belleville Senators, Chicago Wolves, and the Marlies. Lajoie had a career AHL year in 2022-23, recording 45 points (11 goals, 34 assists) in 63 games with the Wolves, leading the team in assists and ranking second in points among all Chicago skaters. He was named to the 2022-23 AHL All-Star game roster for his efforts. He has appeared in 21 career AHL postseason games, recording eight points (four goals, four assists). In 2021-22, he scored four goals in 18 games—the most of all defensemen in the AHL postseason—leading the Wolves to a Calder Cup Championship by scoring the championship game-winning goal.

Prior to his professional career, the Quebec City, Quebec, native played four WHL (Western Hockey League) seasons (2013-14 to 2016-17) with the Swift Current Broncos. Lajoie was originally drafted by Toronto in the fifth round (133rd overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.