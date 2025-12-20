Seattle Kraken Acquire a 2027 Second-Round Pick and 2026 Fourth-Round Pick from Columbus in Exchange for Forward Mason Marchment

SEATTLE (Dec. 19, 2025) — Today, Seattle Kraken General Manager Jason Botterill announced that the club has acquired Columbus’ 2027 second-round pick and the New York Rangers’ 2026 fourth-round pick (previously acquired by Columbus) from Columbus in exchange for forward Mason Marchment.

"I'd like to thank Mason for his contributions to our club, and we wish him and his family all the best in Columbus," said Botterill. "This trade gives us more draft capital and flexibility as we look to improve our team moving forward."

Acquired by the Kraken on June 19 from Dallas in exchange for Dallas’ 2025 fourth-round pick (previously acquired by Seattle) and Seattle’s own 2026 third-round pick, Marchment, 30, recorded 13 points (4g/9a) and 26 penalty minutes in 29 regular-season games this season. The Uxbridge, Ontario native has appeared in 331 career regular-season games with Seattle, Dallas, Florida and Toronto, recording 80 goals, 202 points (80g/122a), 284 penalty minutes and a +60 rating.

#

About the Seattle Kraken

Launched in 2021, the Seattle Kraken are the National Hockey League's 32nd franchise and compete in the league's Pacific Division. The Kraken are playing their quintennial season at Climate Pledge Arena in 2025-26. Visit SeattleKraken.com for the latest news and information including press releases, multimedia and content.

Columbus' 2027 second-round pick and the New York Rangers' 2026 fourth-round pick (previously acquired by Columbus)