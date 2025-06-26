Seattle Kraken Acquire Center Frederick Gaudreau from Minnesota in Exchange for a 2025 Fourth-Round Pick

SEATTLE (June 26, 2025) — Today, Seattle Kraken General Manager Jason Botterill announced that the club has acquired forward Frederick Gaudreau from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round draft pick (No. 102).

"Frederick's a versatile skater who plays a strong two-way game," said Botterill. "He gives us depth down the middle and has the ability to produce offensively. He's a player that can be trusted on the defensive side of the puck, especially on the penalty kill. We're excited to welcome him to the team."

Gaudreau, 32, posted 18 goals and 37 points (18g/19a) in 82 regular-season games with the Wild last season. He set career highs in faceoff wins (529), power-play goals (5) and blocked shots (61), ranking first, sharing third and ranking second on the Wild in those categories, respectively. He also led all Wild forwards in total shorthanded time-on-ice (157:08), shared first in shorthanded TOI per game (1:48) and ranked fifth in goals and points.

The 2024-25 campaign also saw Gaudreau record a career-long six-game point and assist streak (2g/6a) from Oct. 29-Nov. 8, 2024, tie his personal best in faceoff wins in a single game (14) on Feb. 27 at Utah and skate in his 400th career NHL game on March 25 vs. Vegas.

The Bromont, Quebec native has recorded 152 points (61g/91a) in 410 career regular-season games with Minnesota, Pittsburgh, and Nashville. Gaudreau led the NHL with eight shootout goals in 2022-23 with Minnesota, tied for the most in a season in team history (also Mikko Koivu, 2006-07) while sharing third in the NHL in shorthanded goals (4) and sixth in shorthanded points (5).

Gaudreau has appeared in 32 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, recording eight goals and 10 points (8g/2a) with a +6 rating. He led the Wild in goals (3) during the 2023 postseason and paced the club in faceoff win percentage (58.7%) in 2022. He made his postseason debut in 2017 with Nashville and became the first player since Johnny Harms (Chicago) in 1944 to score his first three career NHL goals in a Stanley Cup Final. Two of his three goals in the Stanley Cup Final vs. Pittsburgh were game winners (Game 3 on June 3, 2017 & Game 4 on June 5, 2017).

Undrafted, Gaudreau signed a professional contract with the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Milwaukee Admirals on June 14, 2014. He made his NHL debut with Nashville on Oct. 22, 2016, vs. Pittsburgh.