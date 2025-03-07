Seattle Kraken Acquire a 2027 second-round pick from Winnipeg in Exchange for Forward Brandon Tanev With this trade, the Kraken have 10 picks in the first two rounds of the next three NHL Drafts

SEATTLE, Wash. – March 7, 2025 – Seattle Kraken General Manager Ron Francis announced today that the team has acquired a 2027 second-round pick from the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for forward Brandon Tanev.

“Brandon was an original member of the Kraken who brought high energy and grit to both ends of the ice," said Ron Francis. "He was a big part of our team, and we wish him nothing but success in Winnipeg. With this trade we are pleased to add another quality draft pick giving us even more draft capital to work with as we look to improve our team next season and beyond."

The Kraken enter the next three drafts with 10 picks in the first two rounds, including two 1sts and two 2nds in 2027.

Tanev has recorded 17 points (9g/8a) in 60 regular season games this season with Seattle, ranking 10th in goals and sharing 13th in points among all Kraken skaters. The 33-year-old forward was selected from the Pittsburgh Penguins as an original member of the Kraken’s 2021 NHL Expansion Draft roster. He appeared in 238 regular-season games with the franchise, ranking second in hits (558), fifth in blocked shots (243), seventh in games played, ninth in goals (41), 11th in points (83) and 15th in assists (42).

The Toronto native had a career year with the Kraken in 2022-23, appearing in all 82 regular-season games and setting personal bests in points (35), goals (16) and assists (19). Tanev appeared in all 14 of Seattle’s 2023 Stanley Cup Playoff games, notching four points (1g/3a).