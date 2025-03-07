Seattle Kraken Acquire a 2026 seventh-round pick from New Jersey in Exchange for Forward Daniel Sprong With the trade the Kraken have added five picks over the next three NHL Drafts    

By Press Release

SEATTLE, Wash. – March 7, 2025 – Seattle Kraken General Manager Ron Francis announced today that the team has acquired a 2026 seventh-round pick from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for forward Daniel Sprong.

Sprong recorded two points (1g/1a) in 10 games with Seattle and 25 points (11g/14a) in 19 games with the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the Kraken’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate this season. Over three seasons with the Kraken (2021-22 to 2022-23 and 2024-25), he has appeared in 92 regular-season games, notching 54 points (28g/26a) in that span.

He also appeared in 10 career Stanley Cup Playoff games with Seattle, adding a goal and an assist. The Amsterdam, Netherlands native was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks for future considerations by the Kraken on Nov. 8, 2024.

