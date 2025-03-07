Seattle Kraken Acquire a 2026 seventh-round pick from New Jersey in Exchange for Forward Daniel Sprong With the trade the Kraken have added five picks over the next three NHL Drafts    

SEATTLE, Wash. – March 7, 2025 – Seattle Kraken General Manager Ron Francis announced today that the team has acquired a 2026 seventh-round pick from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for forward Daniel Sprong.

Sprong recorded two points (1g/1a) in 10 games with Seattle and 25 points (11g/14a) in 19 games with the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the Kraken’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate this season. Over three seasons with the Kraken (2021-22 to 2022-23 and 2024-25), he has appeared in 92 regular-season games, notching 54 points (28g/26a) in that span.

He also appeared in 10 career Stanley Cup Playoff games with Seattle, adding a goal and an assist. The Amsterdam, Netherlands native was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks for future considerations by the Kraken on Nov. 8, 2024.